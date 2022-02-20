Clemson Notches 19-4 Win Over Indiana to Secure Season Opening Series Win

After falling behind early to Indiana on Saturday, Clemson came roaring back to knock off the Hoosiers 19-4 in the second game of the weekend series.

CLEMSON, S.C.- After finding themselves in an early four-run hole, Monte Lee's Tigers came roaring back in the middle innings, knocking off Indiana 19-4 to secure a season-opening series win over the Hoosiers.

Starter Nick Clayton wouldn't make it out of the second, allowing 4 runs on five hits in just 1.2 IP. Tyler Doanes hit the first pitch of the game over the centerfield fence, then two batters later, Matthew Ellis connected on a solo shot to right to give Indiana a 2-0 first-inning lead.

Casey Tallent would come on in relief with two outs in the second with the Tigers already down 4-0 and the bases loaded. The freshman got out of the jam by inducing a weak ground ball to first and didn't allow a hit over the next 2.1 innings, in his first career appearance.

Geoffrey Gilbert (1-0) would follow Tallent, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out four, to pick up his first win of the season. Freshmen hurlers Jay Dill, Rocco Ried and Austin Gordon would pitch the final three innings combining to allow just one hit while striking out five.

A two-out, RBI double by Bryar Hawkins in the third, got the Tigers on the board. Clemson would then plate three more runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth, before breaking it open in the sixth, with seven runners crossing the plate. Four of the runs in the sixth were walked in by Hoosier pitchers, with another coming on a hit batsman with the bases loaded.

For the second consecutive day, Clemson hit the double-digit mark in hits, collecting 12 on Saturday. Caden Grice, Dylan Brewer and Cooper Ingle each drove in three runs in the win.

Clemson improves to 2-0 on the young season and will look for the three-game sweep of the Hoosiers on Sunday.

Key Play: Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Dylan Brewer came to the plate with runners on second and third and two outs. The sophomore laced a single to right, plating two runs, pulling the Tigers to within 4-3. Brewer would eventually come around to score on a single by Ingle to tie it up.

Player of the Game: Casey Tallent came up big in his first career appearance. The Tigers were already in a hole and Indiana had all the momentum. Tallent came in and settled things down in his 2.1 scoreless innings of work, giving the Tigers a chance to get back in it.

Coach's Decision: Starter Nick Clayton just didn't have his best stuff on Saturday. Monte Lee's decision to come with the quick hook paid off big for the Tigers later in the game.

Stat of the Game: Indiana pitchers hit six Clemson hitters in the game. That comes on top of the 15 free passes the Hoosiers surrendered.

Up Next: Clemson and Indiana will play Game 3 at 1 p.m. on Sunday to conclude the weekend series.

