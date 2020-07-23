Tigers in MLB: Season Finally Begins for Former Clemson Players

It's finally time for two of the most beloved words in sports: "Play ball!"

What was supposed to begin March 26 with the 2020 Opening Day will finally take place this week with the start of a 60-game Major League Baseball season. The New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals today at 7:08 p.m. in the first game of the year after baseball's long layoff due to COVID-19.

Friday will offer a host of games across the sport, and several former Clemson players made their team's 60-man rosters. The season begins with a 30-man active roster and 30 taxi-squad players who can be called up. The latter takes the place of baseball's minor league system, which was canceled in 2020.

Here's a look at the former Tigers, and their situations, heading into Opening Day of the shortened season:

Steven Duggar, San Francisco Giants

The former Clemson outfielder came on strong at the end of summer camp and could be on the roster with the Giants when they open up against the Dodgers tonight at 10:08 p.m. Duggar, who hit .234 in 73 games a year ago in San Francisco, was originally optioned to Triple-A in the spring but has fought hard to make the team as a standout defender.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Miller, St. Louis Cardinals

The second baseman was supposed to backup Kolten Wong, add a lefty bat and play some at the new universal designated-hitter in his first season with the Cardinals. However, Miller was placed on the injured list this week with right ankle bursitis and won't be ready for Opening Day. He hit .260 with 13 home runs and 25 RBIs in a combined 79 games between time in Cleveland and Philadelphia last season.

Mike Freeman, Cleveland Indians

The former Clemson second baseman won't have a starting role right now, but Freeman will make the 30-man roster, the Akron Beacon Journal reported this week. He turned a solid campaign last year, when he drove in 24 runs in 213 plate appearances, into a secured spot this summer. It also helped that he ended the scrimmage portion of summer camp on a high note with the Indians, who host the Royals on Friday.

Dominic Leone, Cleveland Indians

The relief pitcher is very much in the mix to help the Indians this summer with bullpens playing important roles in the shortened season. Leone is looking for a bounce-back year after seeing his ERA get over 5.00 last season with the Cardinals. He hasn't had a strong summer return, but Cleveland needs his arm to look like the one that posted a 2.65 ERA with the Blue Jays two years ago.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Beer, Arizona Diamondbacks

Clemson's legendary power hitter tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but Beer was cleared to return to the Diamondbacks on July 9. The former Houston Astros first-round pick, who was traded last summer to Arizona, might not end up on the roster when the team visits the Padres on Friday, but being on the 60-man means he could very well make his MLB debut this summer.

Steve Wilkerson, Baltimore Orioles

The versatile utility man suffered a broken finger while diving for a ball in the outfield Monday, likely ending his season. He's listed as out indefinitely, and unless the Orioles make an unlikely run in September, Wilkerson likely won't be rushed back. It was poor timing as he had a shot at making the roster after driving in 35 runs in 363 at-bats last year.

Eli White, Texas Rangers

The former Clemson infielder was on pace to be a surprise player for the Rangers this summer until he suffered an oblique strain. An injury that's hard to come back from or figure out a time table for, it's unknown when or if White will be able to play in 2020. He had a real shot at making the team, too.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Gossett, Oakland Athletics

The right-handed pitcher who had a stellar career at Clemson won't be in the starting rotation when the A's host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, but he could be an early call up if there's an injury or issue this summer. Gossett had a 5.13 ERA in five starts for Oakland a year ago.

Logan Davidson, Oakland Athletics

Davidson, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, is close at just 22 years old to making his Big League debut. Davidson won't start the season on the 30-man roster, but he will be nearby in San Jose as a member of the taxi squad. He hit .239 with four home runs in 54 games in Single-A last season.

Jeremy Beasley, Arizona Diamondbacks

A 30th-round draft pick in 2017, Beasley has yet to pitch in the Big Leagues, but he could get his chance this summer as a member of Arizona's taxi squad. Beasley, who has a minor-league career 3.56 ERA in 68 appearances the last three seasons, was traded from the Angels to the Diamondbacks in January. Besley was the 18th-best prospect in the Angels organization a year ago.