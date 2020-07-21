Major League Baseball returns on Thursday, four months after the 2020 season's postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans across the globe have anticipated the return since the MLB released their 60-game reduced schedule on July 6. There will be no in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The defending World Series champion Nationals will start the season at home against the New York Yankees at 7:08 p.m. ET. Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles at 10:08 p.m. ET.

On Friday, the remaining 26 teams will make their season debuts in front of empty stadiums. Here is the MLB Opening Day Schedule:

Thursday, July 23

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, July 24

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 4:10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, 9:10 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, 9:10 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. ET,

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN