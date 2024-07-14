Clemson Relievers Continue to Impress in Cape Cod League
Joe Allen and Lucas Mahlstedt are giving the Clemson Tigers plenty to be happy about with their most recent performances in the Cape Cod League.
Allen, who has been at Clemson for two years, is pitching for the Orleans Firebirds while Mahlstedt, who just wrapped up first season with the Tigers, is pitching for the Wareham Gatemen.
In his most recent outing with Orleans, Allen threw 2.1 innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out three. Mahlstedt, meanwhile, two scoreless innings for Wareham with two strikeouts.
The Cape Cod League is one of the most prestigious summer college leagues in the country. Scores of future Major Leaguers have come through the CCBL and many use it as a launching pad to catch the eye of pro scouts in advance of their draft eligibility season.
Allen has pitched in four games with a 0-1 record and a 6.48 ERA in four games with seven strikeouts and six walks in 8.1 innings.
Allen is pitching close to home this summer. The product of Winnacunnet High School in Hampton Falls, N.H., is coming off a 2024 in which he went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in 12 relief appearances. He struck out 25 and walked 13 in 22.2 innings and held batters to a .190 average.
As a Tigers freshmen in 2023 he was 3-0 with a 3.94 ERA in 17 games (four starts), with one save, 33 strikeouts and 15 walks in 29.2 innings. Batters hit .292 against him but .194 against him with two outs.
He spent a previous summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League where he was 0-1 with a 6.92 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 13 innings.
Mahlstedt is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in eight games, with 14 strikeouts and six walks in 12.2 innings.
The Ormond Beach, Fla., product transferred to Clemson before last season and went 4-1 with a 4.72 ERA in 28 relief appearances, which led the Tigers. The side-arm style pitcher struck out 39 and walked 15 in 53.1 innings and saved one game. Batters hit .272 against him.
Before Clemson, Mahlstedt was with Wofford for two seasons, where he went 9-3 with six saves, a 4.23 ERA, a .276 opponent batting average and 97 strikeouts against 29 walks in 115.0 innings pitched over 48 appearances.
Clemson went 44-16, win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and claim the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They also reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.