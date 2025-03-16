Clemson Tigers Baseball Continues Epic Winning Streak, Beats Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers baseball team put together another victory on Saturday, beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 11-7, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.
The Tigers (19-1, 2-0 in ACC) extended a historic winning streak. With the victory, the Tigers have won 17 straight games and now have the fourth-longest winning streak in program history.
The Tigers had not lost since Feb. 16, when they fell to Ole Miss, 15-5, in a seven-inning, run-rule game at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
The win on Saturday also ensured a series win over Notre Dame (10-6, 0-5 in ACC) in the Tigers’ ACC opening series of the season.
After pitching defined the opener game of the series, the Tigers’ bats were needed in full to outlast the Irish. Clemson scored 10 runs on 11 hits in the first three innings to dominate the early innings and then needed to hold on as Notre Dame fought back to make it a four-run game.
MLB prospect and outfielder Cam Cannarella had a huge game for the Tigers, as he went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs, including a walk. He lifted his season average to .292.
He wasn’t the only Clemson player with multiple hits. Dominic Listi went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs out of the leadoff spot, while Tryston McCladdie went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. Jarren Purify also extended his hitting streak to 13 games as he went 1-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. His hit was a triple. He also walked twice.
Ethan Darden started but didn’t pitch long enough to earn the win, even with the run support. He left after four innings having allowed four of Notre Dame’s seven runs. Nathan Dvorsky (3-0) pitched 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Reed Garris pitched 2.1 innings to record his second save of the year.
The Game 1 victory was all about sophomore right-hander Aidan Knaak (3-0), who has his most dominant outing of the season to this point. He threw a seven-inning one-hitter and faces two over the minimum, as he also allowed a walk. He also struck out a career-high 12 batters.
Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 1.2 innings to record his sixth save of the year.
Clemson didn’t get much offense off of Notre Dame starter Jack Radel, but the Tigers got enough in the 2-1 victory. Josh Paino drove in a run with a two-out single in the first inning and Jacob Jarrell drove in what turned out to be the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the fourth inning.
The Irish scored one run in the ninth to avoid being shut out.
The final game of the series is set for noon eastern on Sunday.