Clemson Tigers Baseball Rising Star Named ACC Player of the Week
Clemson Tigers sophomore infielder Jarren Purify was named the ACC baseball player of the week for his efforts in helping the Tigers go 5-0 last week.
ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced each Monday.
The Tigers (15-1) have won 13 straight games going into this week and are No. 10 in the latest D1Baseball.com poll.
Purify was one of many reasons why the Tigers won all five games last week. The week started with a 7-0 win over USC Upstate in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday. The next day, the Tigers returned home to face the Presbyterian Blue Hose and won, 11-2.
The weekend series with the Davidson Wildcats saw the Tigers wins all three games — 7-4 on Friday, 14-4 in seven innings on Saturday and 11-4 on Sunday.
He batted .600 for the week, going 12-for-20 at the plate. That included a pair of home runs, two triples and a double. He drove in nine runs and scored five times. He finished the week with a .583 on-base percentage and a 1.150 slugging percentage. He also stole a base and played errorless baseball in 12 chances while manning second base.
Including in the week were a trio of three-hit games and three-RBI games. On Wednesday against Presbyterian, he went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and four RBIs.
He enters this week’s action with a .447 batting average, an .809 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage. He has four doubles, two triples, three home runs, 17 RBI and nine steals. He has played in all but one of Clemson’s games this season.
The Tigers are gearing up for ACC action, which starts this weekend. Before that, the Tigers will host two mid-week games against the Liberty Flames at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Tuesday’s game will start at 6 p.m. while Wednesday’s game will start at 4 p.m.
Then, Clemson prepares to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC opening series for both programs.
Friday’s game, which will likely feature Clemson star Aidan Knaak on the mound, is set to start at 4 p.m. Saturday’s contest has a start time of 3 p.m. and Sunday’s finale will start at noon.