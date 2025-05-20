Clemson Tigers Baseball Eagerly Awaiting Result of Hokies-Cardinal Matchup
The Clemson Tigers' baseball program made sure to end their rough patch over the weekend with a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Panthers to close out the regular season.
They end the year with a 41-15 record overall, the only team in the Atlantic Coast Conference to have 40 or more wins, and an 18-12 mark in conference play. It landed the club the fifth seed in the ACC Tournament, getting a first-round BYE.
With the tournament starting Tuesday, Clesmon will play either the Virginia Tech Hokies or the Stanford Cardinal. Regardless of who the opponent will be, the Tigers should be eager to play either team.
Clemson Tigers Eagerly Awaiting ACC Tournament Opponent
The last few weeks have not been ideal for Clemson, but that can not be said about the season as a whole. The 5-5 record this month may be a big part of why the team does not have the first seed in the tournament, but their chances for winning are still very high.
The Tigers have already played the Cardinal this year. In a three-game matchup in early April, Clemson won two of the three, outscoring Stanford 28-22 in the process.
The Tigers have not played the Hokies yet this year, but Virginia Tech holds a 12-18 record in conference play. The last time these two teams met was in the 2023 campaign. Clemson swept the Hokies in the regular season in Blacksburg and also beat them in the ACC Tournament 14-5.
Things get much harder should the Tigers make it through the Cardinal or Virginia Tech. The winner of the matchup, game six in the tournament, goes on to face the NC State Wolfpack, who swept Clemson at the end of April.
Tournament time is always exciting in college baseball. For the Tigers, they should be proud of the season they had and eager to get back on the field to face whoever their opponent will be on Wednesday.