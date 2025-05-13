Clemson Baseball Continues to Plummet in Rankings After Another Rough Weekend
The Clemson Tigers recent struggles continued this past weekend when they dropped a weekend series against the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils.
Including the two games they lost over the weekend to the Blue Devils, the Tigers are now just 2-8 over their last 10 contests.
This has put a massive stain on what looked to be a dominant regular season just two weeks ago.
This recent stretch of ugly play has also been reflected in Clemson's position in the D1Baseball national rankings. After reaching their highest mark of the season at No. 2 on April 21, the Tigers have gone on to drop in each of the last two rankings.
This trend continued on Monday, as the most recent D1Baseball Top25 has the Tigers ranked as the No. 15 team in the nation.
Not only has the team sunk 13 spots in just three weeks, but they've also reached their lowest ranking all season.
It was very apparent for Clemson the past few weeks were going to be the most pivotal of their entire season.
They were riding high early on thanks to a relatively light early schedule, but the back half was always going to be the stretch that proved whether or not they were legit.
Fast forward to the last week of the regular season, and it's clear that the Tigers have failed this test in just about the worst way possible. Not only have they essentially been eliminated from ACC regular season title contention, but they also appear to have lost the momentum they had early on.
This looks like an entirely different Clemson squad from the one that dominated the first three months of the year.
At one point, the Tigers looked like sure fire locks to make it to Omaha.
Now, they look like a team that will be lucky to make it past the first regional.
Head coach Erik Bakich will now have to find a way to rally his guys heading into the ACC Tournament. If he can't find a way to rekindle the fire his team had early on, then this will likely end up as one of the most disappointing campaigns in program history.