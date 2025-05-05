Clemson Tigers Baseball Falls in Power Rankings After Rough Week at Seminoles
The Clemson Tigers baseball program has put together a strong season to this point under third-year manager Erik Bakich.
Jumping out to a 23-2 record before conference play is a great foundation to prepare for a trip to Omaha, but the work does not stop there. The team has played well in a strong Atlantic Coast Conference, though they did run into the buzzsaw that is the Florida State Seminoles over the weekend.
Entering the series with a 13-8 record in conference play and a 36-10 record overall, the Tigers looked to prove their worth against one of the strongest competitors in the conference. The Seminoles had other plans, and after three games would come out on top two games to one.
The 1-2 weekend saw Clemson's stock drop slightly in the eyes of the national media. After Mitch Light ranked the team fifth in The Athletic's college baseball power rankings last week, the team has now dropped to eighth. Their eighth-place ranking has them as the third-best ACC team, behind Florida State (third) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (fifth).
It was not for a lack of effort over the weekend. In fact, game one of the series has the potential to be the game of the year.
After six innings, the Seminoles held a 2-0 lead. The Tigers answered back with four of their own between the seventh and eighth innings, but Florida State tied it at four in the bottom of the ninth to take the game to extras.
Clemson scored one in the top of the 10th, but the Seminoles answered with one of their own in the bottom half. After a scoreless top of the 11th, Florida State would earn a walk-off victory on an RBI single from center fielder Max Williams, scoring catcher Nathan Cmeyla.
The two teams combined for three home runs in the contest, five doubles, and two stolen bases, keeping the excitement high throughout. Should these two meet in the ACC Tournament, it will be must-watch television.
It has been a strong year for the Tigers on the diamond, led offensively by designated hitter Collin Priest. Through 44 games, the sophomore has batted .268/.436/.556 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. His .993 OPS on the campaign leads the team among qualified batters.
Only seven games remain for Clemson in the regular season. They still have a chance to improve their standing in college baseball and the ACC, and could see themselves in Omaha before all is said and done.