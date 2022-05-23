Max Wagner has been named the ACC's Player of the Year.

The Clemson infielder becomes the 14th player in program history to win the award after leading the league in home runs (26), SLG% (.867) and OPS (1.373). His 74 RBI were good for second in the conference. Wagner also earned first-team All-ACC honors.

Wagner has paced the Tiger's offense all season long, hitting a team-best .379, and is just one home run shy of the program record set by Khalil Greene in 2002. His 74 RBI are 30 more that anyone else on the team. Wagner's 26 home runs have come in 55 games, while Greene's came in 71, as the Tigers made a deep postseason run in 2002.

Scroll to Continue Building an All-Time Clemson Team Taking a look at the abundance of talent on a fantasy Clemson football team 2 hours ago Millie Thompson, Clemson Tigers Celebrate Through the Afternoon CLEMSON, S.C. — Millie Thompson is not a fan of water. She does not mind drinking it but having a whole tub of water poured on her head is not something she normally allows. 13 hours ago Clemson Softball Wins First Regional Title CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Softball is headed to a Super Regional.The Tigers punched their tickets to their first NCAA Softball Super Regional with an 8-0 victory over Louisiana Sunday in the Championship Round of the Clemson Regional. Clemson went 3-0 in the regional. 19 hours ago

Wagner made a huge jump between his freshman and sophomore seasons. In 2021, the infielder from Green Bay hit just .214 in 35 games, and Wagner attributes his dedication to the game for the jump in production, as well as the support from his coaches and teammates.

"Just all the hard work and dedication I've been able to put in pretty much ever since I was a kid just working with my dad a lot," Wagner said on The Packer and Durham Show. "But really just the support of my coaching staff and my teammates. They really helped me be the player I am this year."

Clemson wrapped up the regular season with a three-game sweep of Boston College over the weekend and will now head to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament. The Tigers are the No. 12 seed and a member of Pool A and will face No. 8 seed North Carolina on Tuesday, and No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday, with Wagner, still chasing history.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!