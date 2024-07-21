Clemson Tigers Pitcher Signs MLB Deal With Angels
Clemson Tigers pitcher Austin Gordon has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Angels and will not return to the program next season, per a report by Baseball America.
The Angels selected Gordon in the fifth round (No. 110 overall) of the MLB Draft earlier this week.
Gordon signed a deal for $572,500. That’s a below slot deal. Each selection in the MLB Draft has a slot value and the value for the No. 110 pick was $662,900. It’s not uncommon for deals to come in above or below the slot value, as each franchise only has a certain amount it can spend on its draft picks and must manage that salary pool accordingly.
It also means that Gordon, who had an additional year of eligibility remaining, won’t return for the Tigers.
Gordon became the predominant closer last season, as he went 2-2 with 11 saves and a 4.35 ERA. He struck out 53 in 39.1 innings in 22 appearances. His 11 saves tied for third most in a season in Tiger history.
The Tigers have picked up a couple of potential relief options in the transfer portal in the past week. Seton Hall’s Michael Gillen recently announced his commitment to Clemson after he earned All-Big East honors last season as a reliever. The Tigers also landed a commitment from Luke Kissenberth, who pitched out of the bullpen for The Citadel last season.
Gordon was one of five Clemson players selected in the MLB Draft, which ended on Tuesday.
Senior infielder Blake Wright was the highest-drafted Tiger, taken in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies at No. 106 overall.
In the fifth round the Tigers saw two players selected.
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected junior outfielder Will Taylor at No. 145 overall. Just like the fourth round, another Tigers star went shortly after. Sophomore lefty Tristan Smith went five picks later, at No. 150, to the Cincinnati Reds.
The last selection was left-handed pitcher Rocco Reid, who went No. 464 overall to the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.
Clemson had four players selected in the first five rounds for the first time since 2007.
One selection on Monday impacted the Tigers’ recruiting class. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected infielder Chase Harlan from Doylestown, Pa. in the third round. He could sign with the Dodgers or opt to join Clemson next season.
Clemson went 44-16, win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and claim the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They also reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.