Clemson Set to Host SEC Rival Georgia

CLEMSON, S.C.- The competition isn't getting any easier for Clemson Baseball.

After dropping a weekend series to ACC Atlantic foe NC State, Clemson will welcome No. 13 Georgia to town for a midweek affair on Tuesday.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Georgia (22-6) vs. Clemson (18-9)

• When – Tuesday (7 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network

After starting the season on a 14-game winning streak, Clemson has struggled with consistency of late. The Tigers have now dropped nine of its last 13 games, and sit at just 2-6 in ACC play.

Head coach Monte Lee knows this is a critical matchup, not only to get the Tigers back in the win column but also because of the rivalry between the two teams, as the schools are located just 75 miles apart.

"Yeah, I mean, it's very important," Lee said. "I mean, we recruit against each other, they got a great program. I mean, they've gotten the better of us as of late. Haven't played 'em this year but they're red hot and they just swept Florida."

Odds: The Tigers' odds of winning the CWS currently sit at +8000, according to Fanduel.

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Georgia leads 128-108-2 (1900-2021)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 57-52-2 (1901-2021)

Billy Barlow will get the start for Clemson. The freshman RHP is 0-2 on the season with a 5.16 ERA. The Dawgs will counter with RHP Hank Bearden. The sophomore comes in with a minuscule ERA of 1.17 but has only thrown 7.2 innings on the season.

Georgia has yet to see a starter go deeper than three innings in a midweek start, but it's a recipe that so far has been successful.

"They've got good arms, they're a really good pitching staff and swinging the bats really well," Lee said. "It's going to be critical for our pitchers. Our pitching staffs gotta execute pitches."

However, the Bulldogs are just 2-3 on the road this season, and Lee is hopeful that the home-field advantage will make a difference.

"We are playing at home," Lee said. "Hopefully, we put together a good game plan and continue to swing the bats well and find a way to win on Tuesday."

Tuesday's matchup is the first of two midweek games the teams are scheduled to play this season. The second will take place in Athens on April 19.

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 14-7 home record, won one of three games at home against No. 21 NC State last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game and hitting .286 with a .461 slugging percentage, .403 on-base percentage and 14 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.17 ERA, .242 opponents’ batting average and 2.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.



GEORGIA OVERVIEW

• Georgia, who has a 2-3 road record, is led by ninth-year Head Coach Scott Stricklin.

• The Bulldogs swept Florida at home last weekend. They are hitting .296 and have a 4.63 ERA and .974 fielding percentage.

• Ben Anderson is hitting .371 with five homers and 19 RBIs, Corey Collins has seven homers and Jack Gowen has a team-high three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is hitting .304 with a .421 on-base percentage and .981 fielding percentage in 21 home games in 2022.

• Benjamin Blackwell (12), Cooper Ingle (12) and Max Wagner (11) all have current game on-base streaks of at least 11 games.

