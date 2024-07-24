Clemson Tigers Star Signs MLB Deal with Cincinnati Reds
Clemson Tigers pitcher Tristan Smith is the latest draft selection to agree to a deal, as MLB Pipeline reported that he has signed a deal with the Cincinnati Reds.
This comes just a couple of days after pitcher Austin Gordon reportedly signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
The Reds selected Smith last week in the fifth round. He was a weekend starter for Clemson, when he was 2-1 with a 4.47 ERA. He struck out 66 and walked 32 in 50.1 innings in 12 starts. He also missed four weeks due to an injury.
He signed a deal worth $600,000, per the report. That is well above the slot value for his overall selection, which was $448,700.
Per MLB Pipeline, the left-hander has a fastball that can reach 96 mph and a sweeping low-80s slider that features high spin rates. Scouts were also encouraged by his change-up. He is projected as a potential Major League starter, though scouts say he needs to throw more strikes.
In his two seasons with the Tigers, the Boiling Springs, S.C., native was a part-time starter. He threw 82 innings, with half of his 36 appearances in relief, and only went 2-2 for his career. He notched four saves and had a 4.50 ERA. Batters hit .237 against him and he allowed 57 walks but struck out 109 hitters.
By signing the deal, Smith is foregoing his remaining college eligibility.
Gordon was also a fifth-round pick and signed a below-slot deal with the Angels worth $572,500. He had an extra year of eligibility had he wanted to return to the Tigers.
Gordon became the predominant closer last season, as he went 2-2 with 11 saves and a 4.35 ERA. He struck out 53 in 39.1 innings in 22 appearances. His 11 saves tied for third most in a season in Tiger history.
Earlier in the post-draft process, senior infielder Blake Wright reportedly signed his deal with the Colorado Rockies, who took him at No. 106 overall. He signed a deal that was well below slot at $250,000. He was out of college eligibility. He was the highest Tiger selected in the draft.
Other Tigers selected were junior outfielder Will Taylor, picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates at No. 145 overall — just ahead of Smith — and left-handed pitcher Rocco Reid, who was selected No. 464 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLB teams have until 5 p.m. eastern on Aug. 1 to get deals done with their selections.
Clemson went 44-16, win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and claim the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They also reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.