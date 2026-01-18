As the transfer portal period comes to an end, at least to what we know, the Clemson Tigers are seeing their final former players transfer elsewhere.

One of those players is redshirt junior Keith Adams Jr., who announced his commitment to Georgia State on Friday. The Panthers’ running back coach, Enrique Davis, announced the commitment on his social media.

Adams saw carries in every season with the Tigers, never breaking through in the running backs room, which led to his transfer. He finishes his Clemson career with 58 carries, 247 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Many of those yards came in the Tigers’ victory over Boston College in October. The redshirt tailback finished with 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on a drive, proving his value as a powerful runner. He also had a strong drive last season in Clemson’s win over Wake Forest, where he finished with 36 carries and a touchdown.

Nicknamed “Hammerhead” by Clemson’s coaching staff due to his powerful running style, Adams will have one year of eligibility remaining with Georgia State, a Group of 5 program. The tailback won’t need to go far to his new home; he only needs to go down the I-85 highway to get to his next spot.

Adams’s father, Keith Sr., played for the Tigers from 1998-2000, being a main reason why the running back committed to the program in the first place. Playing for Pine View High School in Utah, he chose the Tigers over Marshall, Army and South Florida.

After announcing that he would be entering the transfer portal in early December, Adams detailed the reasoning for why he was transferring in the first place. He said that he felt he “was not used the right way”, believing that his efforts would be able to make a mark on a different program if they gave him the chance.

I was not used the right way at my previous school and have proven multiple times that I am worthy to play. I have 1 more year of eligibility and I plan on making a huge impact on wherever I go. I guarantee I’ll be the hardest running back to tackle in college football. pic.twitter.com/R7dmilaEE6 — Keith Adams Jr. (@keithadamsjr3) December 28, 2025

According to 247Sports, Adams is a three-star prospect in the transfer portal, being outside the top 100 in the position at No. 132. He will look to compete for a starting spot on Georgia State next season, which finished last year with a 1-11 record, and will look to flip the script next season.

At running back next season, Gideon Davidson and David Eziomume will look to compete for a starting role next season. The Tigers acquired Chris Johnson Jr. through the transfer portal, and they also have Jay Haynes and Jarvis Green returning from injury, who could make waves.

