Clemson Tigers Will Sell Beer At Baseball Games This Season
Clemson made the right decision when they hired Erik Bakich to become the head coach of the baseball program.
Following his successful 10-year tenure at Michigan where he got the Wolverines to four regional rounds of the College World Series and had a runner-up finish in 2019, he was plucked away to lead the Tigers back to prominence following a tough stretch under Monte Lee.
So far, the returns have been great.
Clemson has won 44 games in back-to-back seasons, finished first in the Atlantic division, won a conference title, and reached the NCAA Regional and Super Regional round all in the two years that he's been in charge.
There is now a buzz surrounding this team as they head into the upcoming season.
And now, according to Bakich, fans will be able to enjoy the games with a beer in their hand.
For a long time, selling alcoholic beverages at college sporting events didn't happen.
From underage liability to providing an avenue for college kids to drink and even not wanting people coming to the sporting events to drive home drunk, schools around the country didn't sell alcohol.
But like all things when it comes to the possibility of making money, that stance has been relaxed a bit, and more and more universities are allowing alcohol to be sold at sporting events.
Clemson baseball fans will likely enjoy that.
One of the best parts of attending a game in person is the ability to sit back and watch with a cold beer in hand.
Whether this also creates a more raucous environment will be seen.