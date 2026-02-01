Clemson Transfer Is College Baseball’s Active Home Run King

As Clemson Tigers baseball manager Erik Bakich and his squad prepare to enter the 2026 collegiate baseball season, they will do so with a power-packed addition.

Back in June, the Tigers landed a commitment from Mercer transfer Ty Dalley, who leads all NCAA Division I baseball players with 58 career home runs over the past three seasons.

The ACC has a potential 2026 HR Race brewing pic.twitter.com/3RiMvFw2PO — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) January 30, 2026

Last season, the Vidalia, Georgia native led Mercer in home runs (19), RBI’s (61) and slugging percentage (.588). His best offensive season came in 2024, when he led his team in batting average (.319) and 21 home runs (third in the conference).

Through three collegiate seasons, he has totaled a .284 career batting average while totaling 58 homeruns, 188 RBI's and a .627 slugging percentage.

According to D1 Baseball, Dalley was the 31st-best transfer hitter in the nation will Perfect Game rates him as 41st best senior in the country.

After an impressive career at Mercer, the rising senior told Clemson on SI that he felt he was ready to make the jump to prove his talent at the highest level.

“I was just kind of ready to play at the peak level of college baseball. With Clemson being a premier program, I was ready to make that jump,” Dalley said. “It was awesome talking to Coach Bakich. I fell in love with the community and the university in general.

After spending the fall acclimating to Bakich's program and familiarizing himself with his new teammates, the 6-foot-3, 210 pound outfielder noted the program's investment in it's players both on and off the diamond.

“They've already tried to help me in multiple new ways and I'm just growing overall as an individual and as a player,” Dalley said. “They care about your future, they want you to be the best man you could be and the best baseball player that you could be.”

While he has already earned quite a reputation as a power hitter, Dalley explained that he plans to be a bit more measured at the plate this spring.

“Just honing in on the strike zone and really hunting my pitch to hit,” Dalley said. “I'll see my walk numbers go up and my strikeouts go down which will be huge for me because I can consistently hit for power.”

Dalley and the Tigers will kick off their season next month, as they will host Army at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday, Feb.13 at 4:00 p.m. ET.