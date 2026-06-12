Former Clemson Outfielder Bryce Clavon Finds New Home

Clemson baseball saw some regression in 2026 under head coach Erik Bakich, and now, some of his former players are calling new places home.

That includes outfielder Bryce Clavon, who entered the transfer portal on June 1 after only one season with the program. Now, he announced his commitment to Penn State, going to his third program in three years.

Clavon came in as a top prospect in next year’s MLB Draft, being considered a top 100 player in the 2027 event. He brought a dangerous presence on the base paths while having an outstanding glove in the outfield, which he showcased on multiple occasions at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Stockbridge, Ga., native finished his sophomore season with a .255 average, being much lower than his .333 average with the Georgia Bulldogs in his freshman season. He finished with five home runs, 18 RBIs and nine stolen bases across 38 starts with the Tigers. Clavon played in 42 games in 2026.

In the outfield, he held a .960 fielding percentage, recording eight assists and only allowing four errors across his sophomore season. Now, that glove will be heading elsewhere as the Tigers won’t be able to keep Clavon around.

The decision comes after Clemson missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament, going cold in ACC play to finish the year 10-20 in conference play. That also included a 5-4 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, putting a bow on a season that Bakich will look to flush.

Clavon joins a Penn State program that is looking to get some success with fourth-year head coach Mike Gambino. The Nittany Lions finished the year 16-35, finishing second-to-last in the Big 10 while holding a RPI of 199.

He will join a program that finished 113th in fielding percentage, looking to improve that number in State College. Clavon should also be an instant impact player at the plate, looking to improve the .272 average that the Nittany Lions had in 2026.

Meanwhile, Bakich will look for a new outfielder, whether it is through the transfer portal or promoting an underclassman to be an everyday starter at the position. There is still plenty of time for changes to be made, and the Clemson head coach will look to continue the acquisitions to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Omaha remains on the mind of the Tigers, and it will need some more help ahead of an important 2027 season to bounce back.