Top Clemson Baseball Commit Named All-American by Multiple Outlets

While the College Baseball season is a long way away, there's been some recent news regarding Clemson's top commit in the 2027 class, catcher Caden Borcherding.

On Friday, Borcherding's father, Jason, announced that he was named a Dick's Perfect Game All-American and earned an invitation to the seventh annual High School All-American Game, co-hosted by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.

It hasn't been clarified whether he'll attend one or both events; however, we do know he'll be playing in the Perfect Game Dick's All-American Classic, as he's already listed on the East's roster. If he ends up playing in both, though, it'll be a hectic week for the young talent.

The High School All-American Game comes first, with it being held August 12 in Dyersville, Iowa, followed by the Dick's All-American Classic on August 16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Borcherding is not only one of the best prospects in the Tigers' 2027 class, but he's also one of the best talents in the country. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound utility ranks as the No. 32 overall player, the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to Perfect Game.

He committed to Clemson and head coach Erik Bakich back in September 2025 after dominating at Etowah High School across his first two years of play, including leading the Eagles to a GHSA 6A State Championship as a freshman.

This past season, he accomplished the same goal with Etowah, as Borcherding and the Eagles took home their second state title in three years.

While we have no access to his statistics over the past couple of years, it's clear he has some elite tools to work with, as he boasts a 6.83 60-yard dash (90.54 percentile), 85 mph infielder velocity (87.62 percentile), 80 mph catcher velocity (94.57 percentile), 1.84-second catcher pop time (98.11 percentile) and a 97 mph exit velocity (97.56 percentile).

Most recently, he's been showing off those tools at USA Baseball's 18U National Team Training Camp in Cary, North Carolina, even being named a standout performer by Prep Baseball's Shooter Hunt.

I’ll have much more from the #USA18U next week, but here’s a sneak peak at the 2️⃣0️⃣ position players who made the biggest impact on my look in Cary.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

👇👇#MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/Pgo47umO1c — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) July 22, 2026

Across the four-day event, Borcherding accumulated a .333 batting average to go with three hits, two RBIs and one run. Defensively, he continued to excel, totaling 23 putouts and two assists for Team Navy.

He'll return to North Carolina in August for phase two of the team's training camp, running from the 23rd to the 26th, before heading to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for the WBSC U-18 Pan American Championship from October 22 to 29th.

Clemson's 2027 class boasts seven other commits, including right-handed pitcher Logan Bristol, left-handed pitcher Cole Cinnamond, left-handed pitcher Griffin McKain, outfielder Vaughan Steinert, right-handed pitcher Gray Davis, first baseman Rome Derenzo and catcher Ford Monin.