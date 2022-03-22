Spencer Strider made quick work of the Minor Leagues and is expected to impact the defending World Series champions on the mound in his second season as a professional.

Spencer Strider didn't make the Atlanta Braves postseason roster during the franchise's run to a World Series championship in 2021.

In 2022, however, the former Clemson pitcher has a great shot at being on the Opening Day roster and playing a major role for the Braves, who are listed at +1300 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win it all again, this season.

Strider is CBS Sports' breakout candidate for Atlanta in 2022. Here's what the national site had to say about a player who's "ready to step up" this spring:

The defending world champions won't provide many opportunities to unproven quantities. We think Strider, who appeared in two games late last season, will get a chance and make the most of it. His combination of a quick arm and a deep release point gave him an effective velocity of 98.4 mph, making his fastball an elite pitch on those grounds. He's also nurtured an above-average slider thanks to an appreciable understanding of pitch design. The Braves should continue to develop Strider as a starter, but he could be an asset in the bullpen on a moment's notice.

The right-handed reliever made quick work through the Braves' farm system. After having Tommy John surgery at Clemson in 2019 and only pitching 12 innings in the Tigers' COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Strider was drafted by Atlanta in the third round (No. 126. overall).

He opened last season in Single-A Augusta and was in AAA before making his Major League debut on Oct. 1 for the Braves. Strider finished his first year as a professional with a 3.73 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 94 innings pitched in the Minor Leagues and a 3.86 ERA in two outings in the Majors.

