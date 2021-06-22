Former Clemson Pitcher Spencer Strider Moving up Quickly in Braves Organization

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider was promoted from High-A Rome to Double-A Mississippi of the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Spencer Strider hardly had time to unpack his bags in Rome, Ga.

The former Clemson pitcher who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft is off to a fast start in his minor league career. Strider was promoted for the second time this season when the Atlanta Braves organization moved him from High-A Rome to Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday.

Strider missed all of last summer with minor leagues shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he kicked off his pro career at Low-A Augusta. There, Strider dominated, allowing one earned run and six hits in 15.1 innings. He struck out 32 batters and issued just walks in four starts.

His 0,59 earned run average led to a promotion to Rome, where he gave up four earned runs on nine hits in 14.2 innings. Strider posted 24 strikeouts to six walks before getting called up to Mississippi.

On the season, he's posted a 1.50 ERA with one home run allowed in seven outings.

The Tennessee native pitched two seasons at Clemson, where he gave up 33 runs in 26 innings under head coach Monte Lee. Strider didn't pitch in 2019 after having Tommy John surgery, and he was well on his way to a full recovery in limited pitch-count in 2020 before the pandemic shut down college baseball.

