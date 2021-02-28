Gamecocks Beat Clemson in Walk-Off Fashion Again

FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Gamecocks Beat Clemson in Walk-Off Fashion in Second Straight Game

For the second time in three seasons South Carolina has won the season series against Clemson after the Gamecocks beat the Tigers 8-7 on Saturday in walk-off fashion.
For the second consecutive day, Clemson lost a one-run game in walk-off fashion, and on both days it was Andrew Eyster that produced the game-winning hit for South Carolina.

Eyster's two-out RBI single to right-center in the bottom of the ninth gave South Carolina an 8-7 win on Saturday at Founder's Park. The victory clinches the season series for the Gamecocks for the second time in the past three seasons.

Ty Olenchuk got the start for Clemson and for the second consecutive week turned in an impressive outing. The freshman allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 4.1 IP, while striking out 6 and walking none. 

The Tigers struck first getting a run in the top of the first off an RBI double by James Parker. South Carolina would tie it up at one in the third on a solo homerun by Wes Clark, his first of two long balls on the day. The second was a two-run shot in the fifth that put the Gamecocks up 5-3.

"We were able to get ahead of him (Clark)," head coach Monte Lee said. "We had him at two strikes in a couple of bats and we just didn't execute pitches with two strikes to him. I think that was the key. We were unable to put him away when we had him on the ropes."

Clemson would take a 7-5 lead in the seventh, plating four runs on just three singles, but South Carolina answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, tying the score at seven.

"Didn't pitch as well as we would like out of the bullpen," Lee said. "First two guys out didn't make a couple plays there in the seventh inning that cost us, but good teams like South Carolina capitalize when you make mistakes."

The Tigers had chances in the top of the ninth. Parker reached on an error to begin the inning and one batter later, freshman Alex Urban singled giving Clemson runners at first and second with one out.

Regan Reid would then hit into a fielder's choice, putting runners on the corners with two down, but Max Wagner then flew out to right to end the threat.

"They came out on top today, but tough loss for us," Lee said. "So gotta get better, got to get healthy, and you know, we'll be okay."

Clemson drops to 3-2 on the season and will next host East Tennessee State on Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Tigers and Gamecocks will play the third and final game of their regular season series on May 11 in Clemson.

