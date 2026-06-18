Legendary Clemson Baseball Coach Jack Leggett Elected To Clemson Ring of Honor

Former Clemson Baseball Head Coach Jack Leggett was elected to the Clemson Ring of Honor, announced Wednesday by Ring of Honor Chairman Tim Bourret.

Leggett will be honored at a Clemson football home game in the fall and his formal induction will be held at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in the spring of 2027.The Clemson Ring of Honor is the highest award bestowed by the Tiger athletic department. Recipients must have made an outstanding contribution to the heritage of Clemson athletics, must be a member of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame and must be a graduate of a four-year institution.

Leggett is the only Clemson Ring of Honor inductee during the 2026-27 academic year.

"Being inducted into the Clemson Ring of Honor is a tremendous honor for me and my family," said Leggett. "It is a true reflection of the support of my family, the many hard working and competitive players, loyal assistant coaches, passionate fans, the many supportive administrators, staff and friends and great coaches in the department that I was lucky enough to work alongside during my years at Clemson.



"I’m honored to be representing the Clemson Athletic Department and our storied baseball program. This is one more of the many great moments and memories that we’ve shared together."



He served as Clemson’s head coach between 1994 and 2015. He led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament 21 of his 22 years, including six trips to the College World Series and three appearances in the Final Four of that national championship event.



Leggett was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association National Hall of Fame in 2014. He joins Larry Penley (men’s golf) as the only head coaches in Clemson history to be inducted into a national sports hall of fame while still serving as Clemson’s head coach.



In recent years, he was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame (2020) and the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (2024).



Leggett is just the third person to be inducted into the Clemson Baseball Ring of Honor. He joins former three-time All-American Rusty Adkins and former Head Coach Bill Wilhelm.



Below is a complete list of Leggett’s accomplishments during his career as Clemson’s head coach from 1994 to 2015:





• Had his #7 retired by the Clemson baseball program in 2023.

• Inducted into the ABCA National Hall of Fame in 2014.

• Inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.

• Inducted into the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2024.

• Guided Clemson to the College World Series six times, including three Final Four finishes (1996, 2002, 2010).

• The only Clemson head coach to take the baseball program to the Final Four of the College World Series.

• Was the seventh-winningest head coach in Division I history at the end of the 2015 season, as he had 1,332 wins in 36 combined seasons at Clemson, Western Carolina and Vermont.

• Currently tied for 13th in NCAA Division I history in career wins.

• Posted a 955-480-1 record at Clemson in 22 seasons, second in Clemson history in total wins to Bill Wilhelm.

• Holds the Clemson record for College World Series wins (8).

• Averaged 43.4 wins per year, first in Clemson history and seventh in the nation during that time period.

• His six trips to the College World Series during his 22-year tenure was the ninth-highest mark in the nation during that time period.

• Coached Clemson to nine super regional appearances between 1999 and 2010, the era that format was first conducted in the NCAA Tournament

• Led Clemson to the NCAA Tournament 21 of his 22 seasons.

• Never had a losing record.

• Nearly 26 percent of his wins at Clemson came against top-25 teams. He also had 135 wins over top-10 teams.

• Coached nine first-round draft picks and 34 players who went on to play in the major leagues.

• Coached five players who were named to the ACC 50-Year Anniversary team in 2002. Those players are Kris Benson, Khalil Greene, Billy Koch, Matthew LeCroy and Shane Monahan.

• Mentored 31 players to First-Team All-ACC seasons, 34 players to All-America seasons and 114 players who signed professional contracts during his 22 seasons.

• Had 68 wins in NCAA Tournament play and had a winning ACC regular season 21 of his 22 seasons.

• In seven of his seasons, he took Clemson to a final top-10 ranking and a top-25 finish in 16 of the 22 seasons.

• Named ACC Coach-of-the-Year in 1994, 1995 and 2006.

• 1976 graduate of Maine and earned a master’s degree from Vermont in 1980.