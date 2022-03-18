Looking to Snap Two-Game Skid, Clemson Set to Open ACC Play Against Miami

After starting the season on a 14-game winning streak, the Tigers have now dropped two straight and will look to get back on the winning track as Miami comes to town to open ACC play.

Monte Lee's Tigers are set to open ACC play this weekend as Clemson is set to host Miami in a three-game weekend series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Miami leads 43-30-1 (1977-21)

• Record at Clemson - Tied 12-12 (1989-18)



After winning its first 14 games of the season, the No. 18 Tigers have now dropped consecutive games and will look to get back on the winning track against the Hurricanes.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Miami (Fla.) (11-5, 2-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (14-2, 0-0 ACC)

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

Clemson comes in hitting .296 with RISP. However, in the two losses, the Tigers have struggled coming up with the timely hits.

"That's baseball," Cooper Ingle said after Wednesday's loss to Georgia State. "At the end of the day, the last two games, they've been the better team on whatever given day we've played somebody. I mean, we've played great baseball up until this point, still playing great baseball, I think. It's just runners on base, they cashed in and we didn't today and that's baseball."

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - LHP Carson Palmquist (MIA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday - RHP Karson Ligon (MIA) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)

• Sunday - TBA (MIA) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)



CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 11-2 home record, fell against Georgia State 6-1 at home on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .291 with a .453 slugging percentage, .415 on-base percentage and 10 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.73 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.



MIAMI OVERVIEW

• Miami, who has a 1-1 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Gino DiMare.

• UCF defeated the Hurricanes 10-5 in Orlando on Wednesday night. They are hitting .284 and have a 4.09 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• CJ Kayfus is hitting .339 with two homers and 19 RBIs, Dominic Pitelli is batting .328 with three homers and Andrew Walters has three saves.



Ingle has paced the Tigers at the plate early on. The sophomore catcher comes in hitting .424 with 19 RBI, both of which are team-highs. He's also added two homers, five doubles, 19 runs, 16 walks and has a .538 on-base percentage.

"A big weekend coming up," Ingle said. "And we're excited for that."

INGLE PROVIDING SPARK

• Sophomore utility player Cooper Ingle has made a name for himself in 2022 as one of the team's best hitters after being a reserve in 2021.

• He has started every game in 2022, including seven at catcher, seven as the DH and two in left field.

• He has only struck out six times in 59 at-bats.

• He has thrown out four of 10 base-stealers.

• He hit safely in each of the first 14 games of the season.

• In his career, he is hitting .347 with five doubles, two homers, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and a .475 on-base percentage in 26 games (20 starts).

