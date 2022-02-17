Matt Heath Proving to be Invaluable Addition to Monte Lee's Coaching Staff

Clemson head coach Monte Lee recently talked about the addition of former College of Charleston head coach Matt Heath to the Tigers' coaching staff.

Last summer, Monte Lee rather quietly made a big move by adding Matt Heath to his coaching staff.

Most recently, Heath worked as an assistant at Tennesee-Martin, serving as associate head coach and pitching coach. Prior to that, he spent time as an assistant under Lee when he was the head coach at the College of Charleston, working with the Cougars' pitching staff and helping the program reach three NCAA tournaments from 2012-2015.

Heath also has head coaching experience and according to Lee, it's hard to put a value on what he will bring to the Tigers' coaching staff.

"You can't put a value on it," Lee said ahead of Clemson's season-opening series against Indiana. "You know, again, he's one of the best baseball minds that I've ever come across. I've worked with him, you know, hand in hand for many, many years at Charleston."

Jason Priester Heath's official title with Clemson is special assistant to the head coach, but Lee said he will have a wide range of responsibilities in 2022. "He does a very good job of trying to assist us as coaches with some of the decisions that we have to make," Lee said. "But, you know, Matt's one of the best baseball minds in the country, and anybody that's ever spent time with him, you know, we'll be able to tell you that." Bringing a coach like Heath onto the staff, someone Lee is so familiar with, is something Clemson's head coach will prove to be very beneficial for the program in 2022 and beyond. "Just having him by my side," Lee said. "Being able to help me with decisions on, you know, personnel and lineups and pitching decisions and things of that nature, it's been awesome to have him."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!