MLB Draft Day Could Have Big Effect on Clemson Programs

Sunday's MLB draft could impact both Clemson football and baseball, depending on where Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor go and what decision they have to make.

Sunday night's Major League Baseball Draft should and will take on new precedent among Clemson fans.

No longer are baseball diehards watching to see if a Tiger commit gets taken in the first round with the idea of skipping school altogether. Now, Clemson football fans will be glued to the picks as they roll in, hoping to finally get some clarity on what two-sport commits Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor will do with their futures.

However, Draft Day doesn't equal Decision Day. That is coming after the 7 p.m. MLB draft's first round. This is just the first step in what will be a difficult conclusion for two super-athletic young men, who have both been projected at some point in the offseason to have their names called tonight.

Take the money of a guaranteed MLB signing bonus and start a pro career or stay in Clemson to play football for Dabo Swinney and baseball for Monte Lee?

Neither are bad decisions, but how much will tonight affect both Clemson programs? If Chandler or Taylor go in the first round and slot money, which is designated cash a team can spend on that particular draft pick, could be too good to turn down.

Going in the top-10 is worth $4.7 million or more. Getting into the top-20 will net a player at least $3.2 million. Anywhere else in the first round, including the compensatory round, is worth $2-$3 million.

It's a lot to give up to play college sports, although the new era of profiting off of name, image and likeness just might prove to be more incentive to go to school than in past drafts. We simply don't know that yet, though.

There's also the encouragement of possibly being the quarterback of one of the top football teams in the nation. Sure, sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei is the starter heading into the 2021 season, but with Taisun Phommachanh on the shelf with a torn Achilles, there are only two walk-ons left in the QB room. That spells an opportunity for Chandler and/or Taylor.

The latter player could eventually be a receiver if he stays at Clemson, but his depth behind center would be a welcomed sight for Swinney.

There might have never been a situation like this before now. Many fans and national pundits have locked Clemson's lack of QBs as the No. 1 concern for the team this fall. It's hard enough to stay healthy in a violent game. Now we have COVID-19 testing to worry about in college football.

You just never know when a backup will be called upon. Uiagalelei played last year when star Trevor Lawrence was sidelined for two weeks. Some folks feel like the season hinges on the super sophomore staying healthy for all 12-15 games.

It also puts pressure on the coaching staff, which has to decide if they want to use the QB run the way they normally do in the offensive scheme. Plus, the offensive line needs great improvement.

There's so much on the line, but it's hard to say for sure that Chandler and/or Taylor would be a better option than No. 2 QB Hunter Helms at this point. But it's the same unknown that's fueling fears about the position.

Also, Lee sure could use the shot in the arm either one of these top baseball talents could bring to the diamond. After all, Clemson is coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, missing the NCAA tournament and setting the stage for a must-bounce-back kind of season.

This could very well be the most critical MLB draft in Clemson history. It has that potential, at least, because of what it means for both programs.