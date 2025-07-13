MLB Mock Drafts Sees Clemson Outfielder as First Round Selection
One of the most exciting players to watch in college baseball over the last three seasons, a Clemson Tigers fan-favorite, is headed to the big leagues, being seen on several recent MLB mock drafts as a top pick.
Outfielder Cam Cannarella will be hearing his name called in this year’s MLB Draft, which takes place from July 13 to July 14. Though 20 rounds will commence throughout the two-day event, the Hartsville, South Carolina native is projected to go within the first two rounds.
MLB.com writer Jonathan Mayo predicts that Cannarella will be selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 33rd pick of the draft.
The site regards the outfielder as one of the best prospects who “possesses some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Draft”, finishing with a career average of .360 with the Tigers in three seasons. With an on-base percentage of .479 last season, his ability to reach base, as well as his strengths on the bases, is a major reason why he’s selected in the first round of this mock draft.
ESPN writer Kiley McDaniel likes the Tigers outfielder to go to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the No. 40 pick, being ranked the 27th-ranked prospect in the class according to the site.
A team that has been rumoured to take Cannarella for a majority of the offseason, McDaniel describes the potential selection for Los Angeles as “a fit”, being a possible catalyst for the defending World Series Champions. He has the ability to show up in big moments, hitting three home runs in seven postseason games and his performance in last season’s Super Regional loss to the Florida Gators.
Bleacher Report writer Joel Reuter has Cannarella going to the Cleveland Guardians with the 27th pick, giving the outfielder an MLB player comparison of Steven Kwan, who is known for his ability to get on base. Reuter mentions the lack of power that Cannarella can have, due to his small frame, but the rest of the outfielder’s skill set has the ability to “overlook his limited power.”
Cannarella achieved All-American honors twice in his three years at Clemson, being named an All-ACC selection every season as a center fielder. While tearing his labrum in 2024, which set him back as an MLB prospect, the outfielder didn’t take any time off, showing his speed on the bases as well as his potential as a defensive asset.
A player who will be remembered at Clemson for the rest of its program’s history, Cannarella will hopefully hear his name called on Sunday, beginning the next chapter in his baseball career.