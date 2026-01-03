SI

Brewers’ Logan Henderson Gets Funny Gag Gift After Allowing Hardest-Hit Home Run Ever

The Milwaukee pitcher made dubious history in May.

Patrick Andres

Logan Henderson gave up a moonshot to Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz last May.
Logan Henderson gave up a moonshot to Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz last May. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2025, the Brewers received stellar performance after stellar performance from a huge cast of rookies. This article will not discuss one of those performances.

Milwaukee pitcher Logan Henderson took the mound on May 25 against the Pirates for his fourth career start, and wound up with a no-decision in a 6–5 Brewers win. However, it was a Pyrrhic victory, as Henderson's five-inning outing included a 122.9 mph home run allowed to Pittsburgh center fielder Oneil Cruz—believed to be the hardest-hit home run in baseball history.

Henderson’s offseason reward? A framed card commemorating the home run given to him as a Christmas gift by friends, and ruefully celebrated by the 23-year-old Houston native on his Instagram story.

“Thanks for the Christmas gift fellas,” Henderson wrote, with Cruz trotting around the bases in plain sight (a clearer view of the card can be seen here, on Topps's website).

Apart from the Cruz snafu, Henderson’s first year was solid. In five starts, he went 3–0 with a 1.78 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings. That's in addition to a 10–4 campaign with a 3.59 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings with the Triple A Nashville Sounds.

However, successes don't make nearly as compelling gag gifts as mistakes.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB