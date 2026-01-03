Brewers’ Logan Henderson Gets Funny Gag Gift After Allowing Hardest-Hit Home Run Ever
In 2025, the Brewers received stellar performance after stellar performance from a huge cast of rookies. This article will not discuss one of those performances.
Milwaukee pitcher Logan Henderson took the mound on May 25 against the Pirates for his fourth career start, and wound up with a no-decision in a 6–5 Brewers win. However, it was a Pyrrhic victory, as Henderson's five-inning outing included a 122.9 mph home run allowed to Pittsburgh center fielder Oneil Cruz—believed to be the hardest-hit home run in baseball history.
Henderson’s offseason reward? A framed card commemorating the home run given to him as a Christmas gift by friends, and ruefully celebrated by the 23-year-old Houston native on his Instagram story.
“Thanks for the Christmas gift fellas,” Henderson wrote, with Cruz trotting around the bases in plain sight (a clearer view of the card can be seen here, on Topps's website).
Apart from the Cruz snafu, Henderson’s first year was solid. In five starts, he went 3–0 with a 1.78 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings. That's in addition to a 10–4 campaign with a 3.59 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings with the Triple A Nashville Sounds.
However, successes don't make nearly as compelling gag gifts as mistakes.