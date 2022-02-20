Successful Clemson Debut 'Dream Come True' for Freshman Hurler Casey Tallent

CLEMSON, S.C.- Having grown up less than an hour away, pitching in Doug Kingsmore Stadium as a member of the Clemson Tigers had always been a dream for Casey Tallent.

When Monte Lee turned to the freshman in the second inning on Saturday with the Tigers down to Indiana 4-0 and runners on second and third with two out, Tallent was admittedly a little anxious. However, it never showed, as the right-handed pitcher induced a weak ground ball to first, getting out of the jam, in a game in which Clemson would come back to win 19-4.

"It was definitely a dream come true," Tallent said. "To say I wasn't nervous is false. I was very nervous. But I just went out there with my confidence and all the preseason and fall work that I've done and went out and competed."

The freshman hurler from Hartwell, Georgia was a two-time first-team all-state selection in high school and was a Perfect Game National Showcase participant and with how the freshman performed throughout the preseason, Clemson's head coach was confident that Tallent was the right choice.

"The reason that we brought Casey into that situation so early in the game is because we have so much confidence in him," Lee said. "It doesn't give me confidence in Casey. Already had confidence in Casey. That's why I brought him in in that situation because we had to have somebody to hold them, and we felt like Casey was the right guy to hold them."

Tallent would give the Tigers 2.1 innings of scoreless relief in a crucial situation, allowing just a single walk and no hits. He resembled a seasoned veteran more so than a true freshman making his collegiate debut.

"I know he's a freshman but he doesn't pitch like a freshman," Lee said. "He has the poise and the composure of a veteran and he competes like a veteran. So we didn't hesitate at all. We knew that he was the right guy to bring into the game."

Tallent went in with a game plan and the confidence the freshman has in his defense allowed him to go out and execute that game plan almost flawlessly.

"They called my name and I knew I had a job," Tallent said. "I had a job, so my first instinct is always is to throw strikes. To make the defense work. I have one of the best defenses in the country behind me. And I have all the confidence in the world they're gonna get me out of it. So I went in, threw strikes, and made them hit it. Made them hit it, and get outs."

