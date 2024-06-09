Watch: Clemson Outfielder Makes College Baseball’s Catch Of The Year
Cam Cannarella had already kept the Clemson Tigers’ baseball season alive once on Sunday against Florida.
His ninth-inning three-run home run tied the game and helped send Game 2 of their NCAA Super Regional to extra innings.
In the bottom of the 10th, with the game on the line again, he outdid himself.
With two runners on base and two out, Florida’s Ashton Wilson was at the plate with a chance to win the Gators the game and send them back to Omaha for the Men’s College World Series.
He struck the pitch and sent it to center field.
Cannarella gave chase and what happened next brough to mind the legendary Willie Mays.
Cannarella was playing shallow with two runners on but gave chase to track down the deep fly ball. He made one last adjustment as he slammed into the wall and made a basket catch to not only end the inning, but save the Tigers’ season again.
The comparisons between his catch and Mays’ basket catch were immediate.
Mays, playing center field for the Giants at the Polo Grounds in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, made a similar catch that has ingrained itself in baseball lore. Speeding with his back to the hitter in an expansive center field, Mays made an over-the-shoulder basket catch.
Oddly enough, there were runners on first and second when Mays made his catch, just as there was on Sunday for Cannarella’s catch.
Mays once told reporters writing stories about the catch that he practiced it while he was in the arm and had permission to make the catch from his manager, Leo Durocher. Mays also offered a piece of advice.
"Now, if you want to try the basket catch, that's your decision," Mays wrote in his book "24." "But if you get hit in the head, remember I warned you."
Cannarella did everything right on Sunday.