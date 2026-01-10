Clemson Sets Program Record with Transfer Portal Class

It may have taken some convincing and a few discouraging losses, but Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has gone from completely neglecting the transfer portal to being right in the thick of it.

The transfer portal opened last Friday, and the Tigers have already landed more commitments this cycle than they ever have before, with commitments from eight transfer portal prospects so far and several more players scheduled for upcoming visits.

The Tigers now have pledges from Colorado pass-rusher London Merritt, Penn State cornerback Elliot Washington II, Southern Miss safety Corey Myrick, West Georgia defensive lineman Kourtney Kelley, Old Dominion Safety Jerome Carter III, Auburn cornerback Donovan Starr, Oklahoma defensive lineman Markus Strong and California linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

When asked about his approach to the portal, Swinney tossed out a few rough estimates that he has already surpassed.

“I know what our needs are, but I don't know if we’re going to sign two guys or we sign seven guys,” he said. “We got guys that have to make decisions.”

Last season, the Tigers had the smallest portal class in the ACC with just four transfers, a number that was still unprecedented for a program that had previously never taken a non-quarterback from the portal.

The first non-quarterback scholarship player to transfer to Clemson was that year, when wide receiver Tristan Smith came over from Southeast Missouri State. Just a few days later, former Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt became the first defensive scholarship to transfer to Clemson.

As a matter of fact, Clemson went over a decade without signing a transfer, until adding former Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson in 2022.

While there has been a great deal of chaos since the transfer portal’s creation in 2018, Swinney said he plans to approach it in a legal, professional manner. To this point, athletics staff or university representatives are not permitted to contact a player from another school until that player has submitted written notice of their intent to transfer.

“There’s still a lot of tampering going on. I know that people are cutting deals. Not us,” Swinney said. “We’re going to do what’s right. Always have.”

The portal’s window will close on Jan.16, but Swinney doesn’t seem to be done yet. Some notable prospects who are expected to visit Clemson in the coming days include Oregon State linebacker Dexter Foster and Tennessee defensive tackle Jamal Wallace.

