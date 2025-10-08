Why Georgia Baseball Transfer Bryce Clavon Chose Clemson
As the Clemson Tigers baseball program rebounds from an encouraging 2025 season that saw them ranked as high as No. 2, they have retooled their team with a roster heavy on newcomers.
Some of these new additions came from the transfer portal, including former Georgia Bulldogs outfielder Bryce Clavon.
After a productive freshman year at Georgia, Clavon told Clemson Tigers on SI that he was already seriously considering becoming a Tiger coming out of high school.
“I was really high on them coming out of high school,” Clavon said. “I had a really good visit. EB (Erick Bakich) is a great head coach, so I figured I'd make it right this time around.”
Clavon appeared in 27 games with the Bulldogs last season, totaling a .333 batting average and .474 on base percentage while stealing two bases.
This summer, he played with the Bend Elks of the West Coast League, where he hit for a .318 batting average while driving in six runs and hitting one home run.
Now entering his second collegiate season, Clavon offered some insight into how he will be approaching his sophomore year.
“Me and my dad call weaknesses undeveloped strengths. In the game of baseball, there is always something to work on, whether it’s physical or mental,” Clavon said. “You’re never going to be the perfect player, but it’s about working every day to get better at the little things.”
As the college baseball season slowly approaches, the former Bulldog explained that Clemson’s mix of returning and incoming talent has helped them form a strong team this fall.
“We have a good group of guys," he explained. "There are some good returning leaders and a good transfer class, so we’re merging well together.”
As a recruit, Perfect Game ranked him as the 51st best player in the country and the fourth-highest ranked player in the state of Georgia.
During his time at Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, Clavon was also a star high school quarterback. In 2022, he was named the Georgia AAAAA Region 6 Player of the Year after finishing the year with 39 total touchdowns, throwing 2,668 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a football recruit, 247Sports named Clavon as a three-star with offers from schools like Indiana and UNLV.
Throughout his time as Clemson’s head football coach, Dabo Swinney hasn’t seemed to mind his players being dual-sport athletes. Most notably, Kyle Parker became the first Division 1 athlete to throw for 20 touchdowns and hit 20 home runs in the same season during his time at Clemson, even helping the Tigers reach the ACC Championship.
This season, Swinney welcomed for men's basketball star Ian Schieffelin to the team as a tight end.
When asked about the possibility of making a return to the gridiron, Clavon kept it simple.
“Maybe. Who knows how I will wake up feeling one day,” Clavon said.