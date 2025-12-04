Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Speaks About Transfer Portal Strategy As Offseason Approaches

Those who follow college football know Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney stance on the portal, but he is looking for pieces to fill.

Swinney spoke to the media on Wednesday morning to announce the players on Early Signing Day, but he also spoke about how decommitments affect how the Tigers approach things next. With the amount of players that the Tigers can have, it makes it important to have all positions covered.

The Clemson head coach said that after decommitments, it’s smarter to go for another collegiate athlete.

“If you get a decommit, well, it’s hard to replace that with the high school kid this late,” he said. “It’s really hard. So, you got a gap, so you got to fill that, and that’s just part of it.”

Another added downside to the new era of the transfer portal is how much of a role money plays within influencing late transfers. Swinney expects that to happen as well, meaning Clemson has to be prepared if it occurs. He also acknowledges that getting hurt, or not developing in the right direction, could be added reasons.

“That’s the first thing that put you in the portal, or, you know, somebody leaves that you didn’t want to leave,” Swinney said. “That puts you in the portal because, again, now you got to fill your number and you know there’s nowhere to go get a high school kid in January, in December.”

When asked about how it all affects the final number of scholarships that he can have, Swinney said that Clemson will be using the transfer portal this offseason, but it won’t be enough to completely overhaul the roster. Similar to last season, it’s about the needed pieces.

“I mean, I know what our needs are, but I don't know if we’re going to sign two guys or we sign seven guys. I mean, because our roster is not settled,” he said. “We got guys that have to make decisions.”

Swinney is referring to the players that have yet to make a decision on the NFL Draft that could return, like T.J. Parker, Peter Woods and Avieon Terrell, but also players that could enter the transfer portal for a handful of different reasons.

With the departure of starting quarterback Cade Klubnik at the end of the season, the search for Clemson’s next starting signal caller begins shortly. However, Swinney says that they have all that they need at the position, including the fact that he just brought in two signees, Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley.

The Clemson head coach also says that it’s like backup Christopher Vizzina is going to be the next guy, saying that true freshman Chris Denson will get a shot in future camps.

“[Vizzina’s] done his part, and he’s been waiting his time, and now’s his time,” Swinney said. “Now, he’s got to win the job. Same thing with Denson. I mean, Denson didn’t come here to just stand on the sideline; he came here to compete, so let’s go compete.”

On the other hand, he said that if something out of his power occurs, it’s not out of the question, but Swinney shuts down any rumours being spread that he doesn’t speculate.

“Guys may change your decision,” he said. “We could have somebody leave, I mean, we have no idea. Wouldn’t, again, I don’t speculate on that. All I can focus on is what’s here.”

After Clemson’s bowl game at the end of this month, a lot could change inside the program in the offseason. However, don’t be surprised if Swinney looks closely into some changes through the portal in the winter.