Clemson, Brownell Land First Commit In 2026 Class
After landing one of the nation’s top prospects last year in four-star Zac Foster, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell has done it again.
This past Saturday, four-star recruit Will Stevens announced his commitment to the Tigers over Vanderbilt, becoming the first official member of Clemson’s 2026 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-10 center ranks as the No. 141 overall recruit, the No. 22 player at his position and the No. 3 prospect in North Carolina, per 247Sports Composite. Additionally, Phenom Hoops ranks him as the No. 1 player in North Carolina.
He held 20 other offers from schools such as South Carolina, Creighton, Virginia, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and more, but decided to keep his top two schools between Vanderbilt and Clemson, of course.
Stevens has been on Brownell’s radar since around this time last year, receiving his offer in September of 2024. Since then, he had 10 more offers come his way, including the Commodores.
The Tigers got an early jump in the late-bloomers recruitment, securing an official visit from Stevens on August 30, the same weekend as Clemson Football’s season-opener. While he didn’t witness a win on the gridiron, there must’ve been something in the hills that drew him to upstate South Carolina.
He also took visits to his other finalist, Vanderbilt, as well as making a stop at South Carolina.
Stevens looks to kick off his senior season with Davidson Day School on November 5 alongside top-80 recruit Cody Peck, who was also offered by Clemson last year.
With the 200-pound center now committed – and a reloaded roster – Brownell hopes to have yet another successful season as the Tigers are coming off a program-best 27-7 season, looking to push past the first round of the NCAA tournament after suffering an early upset to McNeese in 2025.
Clemson’s success last season brought both departures (9) and new opportunities, leading Brownell to make several key portal pickups.
In the cycle, the Tigers acquired six different transfers, including four-star Nick Davidson (Utah State), four-star Jestin Porter (Middle Tennessee), four-star Efrem ‘Butta’ Johnson (UAB), four-star Carter Welling (Utah Valley), four-star and former Tiger RJ Godfrey (Georgia) and three-star Jake Wahlin (Utah).
With only one true center on the roster – true freshman Trent Steinour – set to return after this season, Stevens’ commitment comes at the perfect time, giving Brownell a long-term option in the paint and a player who can make an immediate impact on the hardwood.