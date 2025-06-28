All Clemson

Clemson Guard joins New Orleans Pelicans on Exhibit-10 Contract

Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter will get an opportunity with the New Orleans Pelicans after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) brings the ball up court against the McNeese State Cowboys during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Just days after the 2025 NBA Draft, former Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter on Saturday announced on social media signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hunter spent six seasons at Clemson, earning All-ACC honors last season after averaging a career-high 16.5 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. During his final season with the Tigers, he became the program’s career leader in games played (167) and scored the third-most points (1,789) in Tigers history.

Last season, Hunter helped lead the Tigers to wins over two AP top-five teams, putting up 14 points and seven rebounds in a victory over No. 2 Duke, and adding 10 points and three rebounds in a win against No. 4 Kentucky

After spending over half a decade coaching Hunter, Tigers head coach Brad Brownell praised his star players ability to deliver in crunch time.

“He’s a stud… He’s a first‑team All‑Conference player. We’re trying to go to him when we can. Most of the time, he delivers,” said Brownell. ‘That’s why he’s good; he makes plays at crunch time. He makes plays when you need them. He wants the ball. He’s an outstanding player, and I’m lucky to coach him.”

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year minimum salary contract that can be converted to a two-way deal ahead of the season. 

Hunter will likely participate in the Pelicans’ Summer League program, which will give him the opportunity to further showcase his ability to the team's coaching staff and front office.

