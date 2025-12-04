Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 4
The Minnesota Timberwolves enter tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak, while the New Orleans Pelicans have lost their last four contests.
It’s not too surprising given their records this season with Minnesota at 13-8 and New Orleans at 3-19, though.
This will be the second straight meeting between these two teams after it took overtime for Minnesota to beat New Orleans 149-142 on Tuesday.
The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as big road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Timberwolves -11.5 (-110)
- Pelicans +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -575
- Pelicans: +425
Total
- 232.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN, GCS
- Timberwolves record: 13-8
- Pelicans record: 3-19
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Enrique Freeman – available
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Herbert Jones – out
- Karlo Matkovic – questionable
- Yves Missi – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Jordan Poole – out
- Zion Williamson – out
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
Anthony Edwards is heating back up after a lull in the middle of November. The Timberwolves guard has at least 31 points in each of his last six games, and at least four assists in each of those contests as well.
Edwards now has at least 35 points plus assists in 10 of 17 games this season, and the Pelicans aren’t exactly a team that I expect to slow him down. The only way I see him not cashing tonight is if Minnesota goes up big and rests their stars.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
While the Pelicans have struggled to pick up wins this season, they’ve actually been pretty good against the spread. They’re 11-9-2 against the spread this season, and the Timberwolves are just 8-13-0.
The Pelicans have covered in each of their last three games, all as double-digit underdogs, and find themselves as +11.5 home dogs tonight against the Timberwolves.
Of course, that includes the Tuesday night matchup that needed overtime to decide it. I’ll take the Pelicans to keep it close once again against the Timberwolves.
Pick: Pelicans +11.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
