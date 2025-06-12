All Clemson

Clemson's ACC/SEC Challenge Opponent Revealed

The Clemson Tigers are 2-0 in the ACC/SEC Challenge since the event began during the 2023-24 season.

Mar 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen (3) controls the ball against Clemson Tigers guard Joseph Girard III (11) in the second half in the finals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Clemson's opponent for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge has been revealed. The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa for a matchup against Alabama, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The date and time for the matchup will be released at a later time.

While not historical rivals, the two programs have become familiar with each other with next season's matchup being the sixth in the last ten years and 14th overall. The teams last met twice during the 2023-24 season with Clemson winning in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 28 in the first ACC/SEC challenge before Alabama got revenge in the West Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament on March 30.

Clemson currently holds an 8-5 advantage in head-to-head matchups with five wins in the last seven meetings.

Since the ACC/SEC challenge began in the 2023-24 season, the Tigers are 2-0 in those matchups with the aforementioned 85-77 win over the Crimson Tide in 2023 and a 70-66 win at home over Kentucky last season.

So far, Clemson has three non-conference games scheduled for its 2024-25 campaign, which opens at home against New Hampshire, according to Rothstein.

The Tigers are set to participate in the 2025 Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 9 in New York City's Madison Square Garden against BYU. Florida and UConn will be the other matchup in the event.

Clemson is also expected to be one of four teams to participate in the 2025 Charleston Classic with Georgia, West Virginia and Xavier.

All undecided dates and tip-off times will be announced at a later time.

