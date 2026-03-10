Clemson Tigers ACC Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions

Clemson basketball begins its postseason run this week, heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the ACC Tournament, which begins on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers finished with a 12-6 record in conference play, enough for the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament this week. Although that has them as the first team out of the double-bye status, they still will have to wait a day to see who they will play on Wednesday night, having the 9:30 p.m. slot.

While head coach Brad Brownell and his group have lost five of its last seven games, that can all be erased with a strong outing in the ACC Tournament, seeing familiar opponents in each round if Clemson gets that far. It would help its seeding for the NCAA Tournament as well, currently being a No. 8 seed, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Below is the complete schedule, bracket, television information and more as Clemson will begin its postseason run in Charlotte throughout the week:

2026 ACC Tournament and Schedule

Jan 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tuesday, March 10

Game 1 — #10 Stanford vs. #15 Pitt (2:00 p.m. EST, ACC Network)

Game 2 — #11 SMU vs. #14 Syracuse (approx. 4:30 p.m. EST, ACC Network)

Game 3 — #12 Virginia Tech vs. #13 Wake Forest (7:00 p.m. EST, ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 11

Game 4 — #7 NC State vs. Game 1 Winner (12:00 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 5 — #6 Louisville vs. Game 2 Winner (approx. 4:30 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPNU)

Game 6 — #8 Florida State vs. #9 California (7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPNU)

Game 7 — #5 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner (approx. 9:30 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 12

Game 8 — #2 Virginia vs. Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 9 — #3 Miami vs. Game 5 Winner (approx. 2:30 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 10 — #1 Duke vs. Game 6 Winner (7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 11 — #4 North Carolina vs. Game 7 Winner (approx. 9:30 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 13

Game 12 — Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner (7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 13 — Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (approx. 9:30 p.m. EST, ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 14

Championship — Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (8:30 p.m. EST, ESPN)

Clemson Tigers’ Recent ACC Tournament History

Clemson guard Chase Hunter missed a highly-contested layup in the final seconds to have the Tigers knocked out of the 2025 ACC Tournament. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Tigers do not have an ACC Tournament championship in their program’s history, but recent successes in conference play have had them be a sleeper for the trophy in recent years.

However, they’ve been unable to answer the call in recent years.

Clemson was the No. 3 seed in 2025, defeated No. 6 SMU in its first game of the tournament before losing a close game to No. 2 Louisville, 76-73, in the semifinals. The season before that, the Tigers were upset by No. 11 Boston College before going on their historic Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament.

That’s been just about the closest the Tigers have gotten under Brownell in recent years, being unable to string two wins together in the conference tournament. That has the chance to change in 2026, especially with a favorable bracket, but the common theme among Clemson’s side of the bracket is that it’s against opponents that it has lost two in the months of February and March.

Brownell has had at least a bye in each of his last four seasons, and he will have a “one game at a time” mentality going into this week.

“We’re still trying to win an ACC Tournament at some point here, and this is certainly a challenging draw, but you just take it one game at a time and try to win the next game,” Brownell said on Monday.

How Far Can Clemson Go?

Clemson forward Nick Davidson (11) reacts after making a three-poinnt shot during the second half with Georgia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson’s winning formula is sticking to its identity, which has been an offensive collective effort and elite defense on the other end. The Tigers finished as the No. 2 scoring defense in the ACC at 66.3 points per contest, and that will be the baseline for winning games.

It starts with the winner of Wednesday’s contest between Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, who both defeated Clemson back in February. The teams had two of the most points allowed for the Tigers in conference play that didn’t end in overtime, scoring 76 and 85, respectively.

If Brownell makes the necessary adjustments and limits the opposing guard play, Clemson should be able to take care of business in the second round of the tournament. It would be if guards like Wake Forest’s Juke Harris and VT’s Jailen Bedford going off again to become another issue for the Tigers.

Then, North Carolina awaits on the double-bye. The two met in Chapel Hill last week, with the Tar Heels pulling out a 67-63 victory that saw Clemson’s opponent shoot 44.4% from three, 10% better than their average.

Similarly, the Tigers will not see freshman superstar Caleb Wilson in the game, like that of the game a week ago, but names like second team All-ACC player Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble will still give Clemson fits one again.

A trio of Duke, Florida State and California would await the winner of that game. It would most likely be the Blue Devils, although their counterparts could be able to shock the conference with their recent performances as of late. Duke would be without center Patrick Ngongba II and point guard Caleb Foster throughout the tournament, meaning Clemson would not play Duke at 100% if it gets that far.

Still, ACC Player of the Year Cameron Boozer will be on the floor regardless. The Blue Devils gave the Tigers their worst deficit of the season, winning by 13 at Cameron Indoor on Valentine’s Day.

If, somehow, the Tigers get to see the opportunity of an ACC Tournament final, lots of difficult opponents await. Virginia, the No. 2 seed, would be an early favorite, but other teams like Miami and Louisville were difficult home wins for Clemson this season. The Cavaliers are the only team that the Tigers haven’t played this season in the ACC, and similar styles of play would make that game a hypothetical chess match.

Prediction: Loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals