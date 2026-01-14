Nick Davidson had his best game as a Clemson Tiger thus far, finishing with a 25-point game that guided the team past Boston College, 74-50, at Littlejohn Coliseum.

When they needed a big-time playmaker on Tuesday night, Davidson answered, with his showing at an important time due to foul trouble in the first half. He would have the hot hand that would bring the Tigers momentum to win their eighth-straight game.

Starter RJ Godfrey picked up two fouls within 10 minutes, meaning Davidson, who has typically come off the bench, played extended minutes in the ACC contest. He would make the most of his opportunity for Clemson (15-3, 5-0 ACC) with 21 first-half points. That’s the most he’s had in a Tiger uniform.

Boston College (7-10, 0-4 ACC) came out with a statement, grabbing a lead with strong three-point shooting. The Eagles began the game 3-of-4 from the field, entering the contest shooting under 29.1% from deep, which was last in the ACC. Clemson’s opponent would linger around until Davidson’s big stretch.

The Mission Viejo, California, native went on a 18-3 run all by himself, starting a perfect 6-for-6 to leave the first half with a double-digit lead going into the tunnel.

From there, the Tigers grew their lead to as much as 25 with elite shooting. Clemson finished the night 42.1% from deep and 46.3% from the field alone.

Davidson’s performance marks the third time this season that Clemson has scored 20 or more points in a game this season. All three of those performances have occurred in the last four games.

Defensively, Brownell’s team forced another 19 turnovers and continued to allow his defense to dictate how games go this season. Clemson entered the game being the No. 1 scoring defense in the ACC at 65.6 per contest. That number will drop once again.

Godfrey finished with 10 second-half points to enter double digits, and Carter Welling finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in the win. The Tigers had 40 bench points in the win.

With five straight wins to open conference play, it’s the first time since the 2022-23 season that Clemson has gone perfect over a five-game stretch in the ACC. For now, the Tigers will have sole position at the top of the ACC, having an additional game over Duke until Wednesday.

The Tigers remain perfect at home, winning their first nine games in front of their Littlejohn crowd thus far. Perhaps their next home game will be the program’s toughest yet this season.

Clemson will be back in action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Miami, which is undefeated in ACC play as well, at 4-0. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. from the CW Network.