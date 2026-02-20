How to Watch Clemson Tigers Basketball vs. Florida State

Looking to put an end to a three-game losing streak, Clemson basketball returns to Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 21, to host the Florida State Seminoles in a noon ACC matchup.

After playing their last two games on the road in North Carolina, Clemson returns home with an opportunity to turn the page on their rough recent stretch and write a new chapter in the 2026 storybook.

But home hasn’t been especially sweet recently. In their last three games at Littlejohn, the Tigers are 1-2, losing to Virginia Tech and NC State in overtime with a win over Pittsburgh in between.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles are heating up, bringing a two-game win streak into Clemson after taking down Boston College and Virginia Tech this week. At 6-7 in ACC play, the Seminoles are tied for ninth in the ACC, while the Tigers are tied with NC State in fourth.

After riding a 10-1 start to ACC play, Clemson has been given a rude awakening. Winless in their last three, Clemson has uncovered the strength of their conference — and with Florida State, it won’t be getting much easier.

“I just think every night you've got to be ready to play. This league is showing that through the season. I think it's, you know, as deep as it's been in the last couple of years and if you're not ready to compete at a high level, you're not going to win,” head coach Brad Brownell said after the loss to Wake Forest.

For Clemson, RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers, but he will have to outplay a former teammate.

Against FSU, Clemson will be reunited with a familiar face – Chauncey Wiggins. The 6-foot-10 forward played with the Tigers for the previous three seasons. But since heading to Tallahassee, Wiggins has found the form of his life, averaging 12.6 points and almost four rebounds per game. With Clemson last year, he posted 8.3 points per game and 2.9 rebounds.

For the Seminoles, Wiggins will be the secondary focal point. Leading the charge is senior guard Robert McCray, who will be the focal point A for Brownell. Coming off a 27-point performance in Florida State’s win over Boston College this Tuesday, McCray leads the team in points per game and rebounds per game, with 15.2 and 6.0, respectively.

Behind some recent three-point struggles that have plagued Clemson, they just may be playing the bane of their existence. At 31.7%, Florida State shoots the three ball at the second-worst mark in the ACC, while taking shots from deep at the second-highest rate.

FSU will look to shoot the lights out in Littlejohn, while Clemson will be forced to fix their recent woes to keep up.

With four games left in the season, Clemson needs to protect home court if they want to build any momentum going into March.

Clemson [20-7, 10-4 ACC] hosting Florida State Seminoles [13-13, 6-7 ACC]: What You Need To Know

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.

When: Sat. Feb 21, 12:00 p.m.

Watch: The CW Network

Play-by-Play: Tom Werme

Analyst: Brian Oliver

Watch Link: https://www.cwtv.com/sports/

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

SiriusXM: Channel 85, and on the SiriusXM App

Odds: Clemson is considered a 9.5-point favorite over Florida State, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Editor’s Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to chance. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: Clemson trails the all-time series, 46-41. However, the Tigers won the last six meetings, with the last contest having them defeat the Seminoles 77-57 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Jan. 11, 2025.