Former Clemson Star Inks Two-Way Deal with NBA Team

P.J. Hall’s persistence at the professional level has paid off once again.

After bouncing between multiple NBA and G-League rosters over the past year, the former Clemson Tigers star has landed another two-way contract, this time with the Charlotte Hornets .

The Charlotte Hornets are signing PJ Hall to a two-way contract out of their Greensboro Swarm G League team, Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports tells ESPN. Hall, who has played 26 NBA games over two seasons, is averaging 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds on 62.3% shooting in G League. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 24, 2025

That opportunity comes in familiar territory for Hall, as the 245-pound forward spent time with the Greensboro Swarm — Charlotte’s G-League affiliate — during the NBA Summer League, helping the team capture its first-ever Summer League championship.

While his stint was brief, it allowed Hall to showcase his versatility as a stretch big, combining physical interior play with the ability to step out and score, all while getting early exposure to Charlotte’s developmental system. In just under 15 minutes per game, he was extremely efficient , averaging 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, one assist and 1.6 blocks.

The familiarity proved valuable as Hall navigated another winding stretch of his professional journey.

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, the versatile big man signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets , appearing in 19 regular-season games while also producing with the Grand Rapids Gold in the G-League.

Denver ultimately moved on from Hall this past June, and by late July, he had secured another two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies .

Hall’s time in Memphis, however, was limited. He appeared in five games for the Grizzlies, most notably logging seven points, three rebounds and one block in a career-high 14 minutes during a lopsided loss to the Miami Heat . Outside of the performance, his NBA minutes were sporadic, mainly due to roster shuffling and Memphis’ heavy travel schedule early in the season.

Hall made the most of his G-League opportunity, though. In his 2025 debut with the Memphis Hustle, the stretch big exploded for 27 points, seven rebounds , one assist and one block in a season-opening win.

Despite the strong performance, he did not see any action in the Hustle’s next several games, spending much of his time traveling with the Grizzlies before eventually being released.

Following his release, the second-year player soon found himself back within the Hornets’ orbit. In late November, the Greensboro Swarm acquired Hall in a trade with the Mexico City Capitanes, bringing him closer to home and back into a system that had already evaluated his talent months earlier.

Since joining the Swarm, Hall has been extremely impressive, averaging 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He’s also had a double-double in four of his 11 games played with the team.

For the Hornets, the signing represents a low-risk move on a player they already know well, but for Hall, it’s another chance to prove he belongs at the highest level of competition.