Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry has missed the last three games with a knee injury, and it appears he may not return until after the All-Star break.

Curry has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, and Golden State only has one more game (Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs) before the All-Star break.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, it appears that Curry is doubtful to play against San Antonio on Wednesday, setting him up to return on Feb. 19 against the Boston Celtics.

It’s a 1-1 road trip for the Warriors without Steph Curry. They face the Grizzlies and Spurs at home prior to the All-Star break. Curry sounds doubtful for both. The Curry return and Porzingis debut is looking like Feb. 19 vs Celtics. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2026

Golden State has struggled without Curry this season, going 5-9 in the 14 games that he's missed. The star guard is even more important to the team's success since Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) went down, as it lacks any real scoring punch on a night-to-night basis.

Even though Curry is out on Monday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Warriors as home favorites against a Memphis team that blew up its roster at the deadline by trading away Jaren Jackson Jr.

Ja Morant (elbow) is also out for this game, so Golden State may be able to pick up a sixth win this season with Curry on the bench.

Here's a look at my favorite Warriors prop bet for Monday's contest.

Best Warriors Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandin Podziemski UNDER 15.5 Points (-116)

Brandin Podziemski is set to have a bigger role with Curry out of the lineup, but he played just 12:11 in a loss to Phoenix last week and has come off the bench in back-to-back games.

Podz has 16 or more points in just 13 of his 53 games this season, and he's averaging 9.8 points per game over his last nine games, failing to clear this line in all of them. Despite the fact that he's shot the ball pretty well (44.8 percent from the field, 37.7 percent from 3), Podziemski has not taken the next step as a scorer, and I don't see it happening even with Curry out tonight.

He's averaging just 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 14 games without Curry this season, scoring over 15.5 points in just three of those matchups. Memphis isn't a good defensive team, but Podziemski has taken less than 10 shots in four of his last five games.

His usage fluctuates too much for me to trust him at this inflated number on Feb. 9.

