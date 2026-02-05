Freshman Breaks Out in Clemson’s Tight Win at Stanford

True freshmen rarely arrive ready to make an impact on Day 1.

In that aspect, small forward Chase Thompson was no different. Over the Clemson Tigers' first 22 games of the season, he averaged 1.7 points per contest. In ACC play, he saw the floor for double-digit minutes just once.

Oftentimes, he was utilized as a bench wing player, playing five or fewer minutes per game on a regular basis.

But against Stanford on Wednesday night, that stigma was lifted.

In the Tigers’ 66-64 victory over the Cardinal, the four-star prospect from Glenwood, Minnesota, poured in 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting to go with three rebounds. Head coach Brad Brownell turned to Thompson time and time again during small shifts of play, leaning on him during a key stretch during Clemson’s second-half comeback.

“I’m super proud of some of my guys off the bench,” Brownell said after his team’s win. “Chase Thompson had a huge game for him, his best game at Clemson. Been waiting for a game like that from him.”

With the Tigers struggling during the middle portion of the game as Stanford built a six-point lead early in the second half, it was Thompson who delivered a personal 6-0 run. First, he attacked a closeout and finished through contact for an and-one layup. On Clemson’s next possession, he calmly spotted up in the corner and buried a three-pointer to give Clemson a 48-46 lead.

Through that sequence – and throughout Thompson’s 18 minutes played (a season-high), one thing stood out.

The confidence he displayed inside Maples Pavilion was undeniable. Fans could see that from the corner three, catching and shooting immediately. Brownell rewarded that form with an increased role, showing that the true freshman can serve a valuable purpose in the Tigers’ rotation.

Brownell and the Tigers weren’t surprised by Thompson’s emergence, though. They’ve seen it before.

“He shows us great things all the time,” Brownell said. “He plays with good strength. He’s a big, strong kid at 6-foot-9, 225 [pounds]. He can rebound the ball. He’s really learning how to play at this level and learning all of the defensive things you’ve got to do, but I think he’s gotten much better at that. We see it most days in practice, so we’re not too surprised by it.”

Often, conference road matchups are among the most challenging for unproven players to emerge in. Add in the fact that Clemson was traveling across the country, playing in an arena the program has never visited, and Thompson’s performance is even more impressive.

Looking ahead, it should be interesting to see how Brownell deploys Thompson. Saturday night’s tipoff against California projects to be another quality matchup for the Tigers. While facing a red-hot opponent, the Golden Bears winning four of its last five games, will Thompson’s confident play continue? California currently is in the NCAA Tournament field per multiple bracket predictions, so pressure could be ever-present.

How Clemson and Thompson handle that pressure should be intriguing to watch.

