Grading the Six Transfers That Have Defined Clemson Basketball This Year

Ahead of their matchup with Cal, Clemson sits in second place in the ACC with a historic 19-4 (9-1 ACC) record. Hats off to head coach Brad Brownell and the players who have earned all 19 of those wins. But credit may be due elsewhere: hats off to the front office, too.

More than halfway through the season, all six of Clemson’s transfers have panned out rather well for the Tigers — and that’s a rare thing.

Here’s a closer look.

Games played in 2025/26 season: 23

Splits: 10.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.4 APG

Standout performance: 26 points, 2 assists and 5 steals in a win over Notre Dame (Jan. 10)

This season, Porter’s 10.7 points per game — albeit less than the 15 points per game he posted last year at Middle Tennessee — is exactly what Clemson hoped for when they added him. With Middle Tennessee, Porter averaged 12.6 field goal attempts per game, vs the 9.4 he is averaging this season with Clemson. His volume decreased, but his constant efficiency has quickly made him a key part of the 2026 roster.

RJ Godfrey: A

Games played in 2025/26 season: 23

Splits: 11.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.5 APG, 65.4% FG%

Standout performance: 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in a loss against Alabama (Dec. 3)



When you watch Clemson basketball, Godfrey’s is impossible to miss. He seems to be “the guy” for Clemson, but he operates under an invisible ceiling. He is yet to record 20 points in a game this season, despite leading the team in points per game. His performances are extremely consistent, and that makes Clemson’s floor extremely high. But in terms of true “stand out” performances, there is nothing that necessarily jumps off the page. Godfrey’s return to Clemson has moved mountains for the team, but the only thing between an A and A+ grade is a lingering question: can he take the next step?

Nick Davidson: B

Games played in 2025/26 season: 23

Splits: 9.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.1 APG

Standout performance: 25 points (21 straight off), 3 assists off the bench in a win over Boston College (Jan. 13)



Nick Davison is a unique one. He doesn’t fill the same role that starters Jestin Porter and RJ Godfrey do, but no one fits the “sparkplug” role quite like he does. Clemson’s bench is top 30 in the country in terms of scoring, and Davidson leads that charge. In this week’s win over Stanford, the Tigers’ bench accounted for 43 of Clemson’s 66 total points, with Davidson accounting for 16 of the 43 — not to mention his seven rebounds. His 21 straight points off the bench in the first half against Boston College defines what Davidson has meant to Clemson in his first year as a Tiger.

Games played in 2025/26 season: 23

Splits: 5.5 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.8 APG

Standout performance: 13 points off the bench in an OT win over Georgia (Nov. 23)

Johnson has brought life off the bench alongside Davidson. His nightly contributions add up, and come March, the depth that Johnson provides will not go unnoticed. The senior guard has shot the three ball well this season, hitting on 35.7% of attempts. Brad Brownell has looked for him late in games, signalling a trust in the transfer to step up when it matters.

Carter Welling: B

Games played in 2025/26 season: 23

Splits: 10.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.4 APG

Standout performance: 18 points, 9 rebounds in a win over Miami (Jan. 17)

At 6’10”, Welling has been a presence in the paint this season. He leads the team in rebounds per game, while hitting double digits in rebounds on two occasions. Paired with 6’8” Godfrey, Welling has found chemistry down low, making Clemson a strong team on the boards and around the rim.

Jake Wahlin: C

Games played in 2025/26 season: 23

Splits: 5.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 0.7 APG

Standout performance: 13 points, 8 rebounds in a win over Georgia Tech (Jan. 24)

Wahlin’s numbers don’t tell the whole story. Wahlin has recorded 22 starts across 23 total games, while seeing the floor for more than 21 minutes a night. Wahlin is a trusted piece of Brownell’s nightly brigade, and at 6’10,” he warrants Brownell to “go big.”

With the midway point of the 2025-26 season now in the rearview, Clemson can confidently sat that the front office recruited exceptionally well. It is worth noting that all six of the above players have played in every single Clemson game this year.

All six transfers plugged holes with intention, and now it's paying off.