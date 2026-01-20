NC State vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 20
The No. 18 Clemson Tigers look to keep their perfect home record intact when they host the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday night.
Clemson is coming off a 10-point home win over Miami, giving the Tigers a nine-game losing streak following a loss at BYU.
Meanwhile, NC State just lost at home to Georgia Tech despite being favored by 17.5 points, and also lost 76-61 to Virginia at home as -4.5 favorites. In between those games, though, they beat Boston College and Florida State on the road.
Can the Wolfpack keep up their road ways in Clemson?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.
NC State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- NC State +3.5 (-112)
- Clemson -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- NC State: +140
- Clemson: -166
Total
- 142.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
NC State vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network, ESPN Unlimited
- NC State record: 12-6
- Clemson record: 16-3
NC State vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- NC State is 9-9 ATS this season
- Clemson is 11-7-1 ATS this season
- NC State is 3-4 ATS on the road this season
- Clemson is 5-4-1 ATS at home this season
- NC State is 0-1 ATS as underdog this season
- Clemson is 9-7-1 ATS as favorite this season
NC State vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
RJ Godfrey, Forward, Clemson Tigers
RJ Godfrey spent his first two collegiate seasons at Clemson, went to Georgia to start last season, and is now back with the Tigers for his season year. Godfrey is leading the way for a balanced Clemson attack with 12 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds.
The senior is by far the Tigers’ best shooter, hitting at a 64.9% clip this season. However, he is just barely above that from the free-throw line at 68.6%, which could be something to watch late in close games.
NC State vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Clemson has been winning on the back of its defense. Kenpom ranks the Tigers 65th in offensive rating (118.6) but gives Clemson the 14th-best defensive rating at 97.0. That’s resulted in Clemson being able to control the game and 11 of their 19 games going under the total so far this season.
Clemson has been particularly tough at home, with 8 of 10 games going under the total, and the Tigers have also gone under in 8 of their last 10 overall.
Last season, Clemson took down NC State 68-58 with the total set at 132. I foresee a similarly low-scoring game at Clemson tonight.
Pick: UNDER 142.5 (-120)
