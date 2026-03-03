How to Watch Clemson Tigers Basketball vs. No. 17 North Carolina

Clemson basketball is coming off its best win in ACC play this season, but that could change with another strong outing on Tuesday night.

The Tigers head up to the Research Triangle to face the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels in a fight between two ACC teams that are looking for a double-bye spot in the conference tournament, which begins next week.

Head coach Brad Brownell and his team are coming off of a strong win over the Louisville Cardinals, using a strong defensive effort to take a strong second-half lead before holding on to snap a four-game losing streak.

He will want to see that style of basketball being played once again if Clemson is going to come out with another statement win.

“Just similar energy, effort, you know, preparation,” he said on Saturday. “I told them in the locker room just how proud I was of the way they approached the game and the way they approached the week. I wasn’t surprised.”

Getting one back in the win column will have the Tigers look to continue the momentum, perhaps using it to pick up the biggest game for the remainder of the season.

“Basketball is a long season. you’re going to have adversity,” RJ Godfrey said. “Losing is part of the game, but I’m glad we bounced back and responded today.

As of Tuesday morning, the two are tied for fourth, with North Carolina being given the edge as of right now. However, all it would take is a win to get Clemson over the hump and essentially seal its place to play on next Thursday to begin its postseason. With NC State’s loss to Duke on Monday night, it’s basically set that Clemson will be either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament.

However, North Carolina would be entering new territory with a loss on Tuesday night: being done at home. The Tar Heels are a perfect 17-0 inside the Dean Dome this season, featuring wins over Duke, Louisville and Kansas at home.

Fortunately for Clemson, the Tar Heels will have to play Tuesday’s game most likely without freshman star Caleb Wilson, who will be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft this summer. He’s been out since Feb. 10 and will wait to play against Duke this Saturday. However, that doesn’t mean that North Carolina doesn’t have pieces that can beat you.

Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar averages 16.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest, being a big task in the frontcourt for the Tigers to defend. He has four games with 20 points or more in ACC play, and especially without Wilson, this is a primed opportunity to see that again.

Senior guard Seth Trimble is the other name to know. He has come out hot over the last week, scoring 30 points in North Carolina’s win over Louisville last Monday. He gives the Tar Heels 14.4 points and 2.5 assists per game and will be the backcourt threat on Tuesday.

If Clemson play a similar game to that of Saturday’s, Brownell’s group will remain in the game until the clock strikes zeroes. However, if a stagnant offense or defensive breakdowns consistently occur, it could lead to that double-bye spot being in jeopardy going into next week.

Clemson Tigers [21-8, 11-5 ACC] vs. No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels [23-6, 11-5 ACC]: What You Need to Know

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.

When: Tuesday, March 3, 7 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Kevin Brown

Analyst: Jay Williams

Listen: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: North Carolina is a 3.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 142.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The Tar Heels have a strong lead on the series, leading 136-25 over the Tigers. However, Clemson has won the last two straight over North Carolina, including a 85-65 win at Littlejohn Coliseum last season.