Opportunity Awaits for Clemson Guard Entering Conference Play

The Clemson Tigers’ got some unfortunate news earlier in the week, but that means opportunity awaits for a certain player on the roster.

Head coach Brad Brownell gave the news that freshman Zac Foster tore his ACL in the team’s win over South Carolina on Tuesday, meaning he will most likely be out for the remainder of the season. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his 12 games played this season.

Brownell will certainly miss his energetic, promising guard, who was a four-star recruit in last year’s class, according to 247Sports. However, it means that somebody else is going to need to bring the energy to the second unit for the Tigers.

An early candidate arose after Foster went down, and it was redshirt freshman Ace Buckner. He finished with a career-high 19 points in the win, most likely being the guy who will bring in the production for Clemson off the bench.

Buckner made plenty of contest layups in the win, which was how the Gamecocks defended the Tigers earlier this week. However, the Dallas, Texas, native was able to score when needed.

​​”So they’re challenging you to finish those tough plays, and he was good enough to be able to do some of that, so that was good,” Brownell said, “and, certainly, big momentum for him. He’ll build off that.

The guard has averaged about 15 minutes a game for the Tigers in his first season eligible to play. He recorded a career-high 30 minutes in the win over South Carolina, and he earned every single minute. He also recorded seven rebounds, showing his competitive spirit on the glass.

Especially in practice, Brownell notes, it’s been something he’s been better at as the season has passed.

“I told him earlier. . . ‘hang in there, I think you’re going to have some good time here soon,’” he said, “and he’s practiced a little bit better, and I felt like this would be a good game for him.”

Since Clemson lost its main guard, who brings flair to the table in Foster, Buckner can bring that energy as well. Brownell calls him “a confident kid,” also detailing how he has a very bright future with the team.

Going forward, beginning with a game against Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon in Greenville, South Carolina, the Tigers will rely on Buckner a little more than they’ve had to in the past. However, having a redshirt freshman who oozes confidence can be a special tool to have, especially if he can hit some big shots.

Going into ACC play, which begins on Dec. 31 against Syracuse up north, don’t be surprised if Buckner picks up some important minutes over the course of the next three months.

He has the support of senior leader Dillon Hunter, who will be relying on him a little bit more to fill the role that Foster played.

“I’m always talking to him, you know, telling him just keep working, you know, grit, perseverance, stay down and he’s one of those dudes who’s always in the gym,” Hunter said. “He’s always working, so I knew he’d come around.”