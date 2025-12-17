Clemson Guard Tears ACL, Will Miss Remainder of 2025-26 Season

Clemson basketball received some unfortunate news, announcing that freshman guard Zac Foster tore his ACL in the win over South Carolina on Tuesday night.

In a release by Clemson Athletics, Foster has "no timetable yet" for his return, most likely missing the remainder of his freshman season in 2025-26.

The Atlanta native was hurt on a contested layup in the first half against the Gamecocks, falling on his right knee and needed to be walked off the court with the assistance of the coaching staff. After receiving treatment on his knee in the first half, he did not return to the bench in the second frame.

"It's an extremely unfortunate injury for Zac and our team," head coach Brad Brownell said in the release. "Zac is a hard worker and a valuable member of our backcourt. I know he will be determined in his rehab and has a very bright future ahead of him here in Clemson.

Foster came in as the third-highest prospect ever signed by Clemson basketball, according to 247Sports. The four-star combo guard was the No. 12-ranked player at his position in the Class of 2025, having a promising season in his first 12 games as a Tiger.

The freshman averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds for Clemson off the bench, being a quality piece to the team's rotation. Foster's efforts help lead to why the Tigers' bench has been one of the most productive units in the country, being the facilitator for the team's second shift while integrating into the offense.

Brownell isn't a coach who's known for playing freshmen frequently, relying on physicality as his primary tool for winning basketball games. Still, Foster provided plenty of highlight-reel plays, mostly dunks, that helped him receive more playing time over the course of the season.

In his place, Clemson will rely on redshirt freshman Ace Buckner off the bench, who had a career-high 19 points in the win over the Gamecocks on Tuesday. He also played a career-high 30 minutes, being a solid answer at Foster's guard position on the rotation.

While Dillon Hunter and Jestin Porter have served as starters, Butta Johnson should also see an increase in minutes, being Clemson's only four guards who are now available to play for the remainder of the season.

Despite there being no timetable yet for Foster's return, an ACL tear will take at least half a year of recovery, but he will look to return with the same bounce and quickness that he showcased

Clemson will be back in action this Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, playing Cincinnati at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to pick up another win against a quality Power Four opponent.