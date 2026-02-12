Redshirt Freshman Continues Rise For Clemson Basketball From Off the Bench

In the 1990s, a guard by the name Greg Buckner took Clemson basketball by storm, ending with a career that saw his jersey end up in the Littlejohn Coliseum rafters.

Now, 30 years later, his son, Ace, begins his Clemson career and plays in the gym of where his father made his name. This season, his rise continues to show, regardless of if the Tigers win or lose.

In the Tigers’ loss to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, he finished with 16 points, two assists and two rebounds from off the bench. That’s his fifth performance with 10 points or more in the last six games, being the heartbeat of this Clemson second shift.

And it’s a second shift that is being nationally recognized. The Tigers’ bench brings in the most bench points per game in the ACC at 31.29 a contest. That’s a top 30 number in the NCAA as well.

The loss to the Hokies saw Buckner play 27 minutes, much different than his average of just over 17 minutes per contest. The number bump is something that head coach Brad Brownell has done before. However, he was the only perimeter player who brought in numbers that the head coach was pleased with.

“I don’t think our perimeter players played very well tonight,” Brownell said. “Ace played well, and I don’t know beyond that who played very well for us on the perimeter.”

This stretch of the last six games has seen Buckner work well off of forward Nick Davidson. Similar to his teammate, the Nevada transfer has had double-digit outings in four of the last five games. It’s allowed Brownell to see a consistent motor on offense, regardless of who is in the game.

Davidson finished with 16 as well, and this connection with Buckner continues to grow.

“It’s just been kind of accumulating since conference, honestly,” he said after the game. “We’ve practiced together every day, and, yeah, he compliments me very well, his style of play.”

Buckner’s energy has brought him to have success in his first full season on the court. His ability to create his own shots has been helpful to a Tiger team that wins its games playing defense.

Opportunity will grow for the Dallas native, who will look to take the keys at point guard in seasons to come, due to starters Jestin Porter and Dillon Hunter being out of eligibility after this season.

Throw in the return of Zac Foster next season, who tore his ACL in December, as well as incoming four-star Harris Reynolds, and Clemson’s backcourt looks promising for seasons to come. However, Buckner will look to continue to make the smart plays on the second shift for the Tigers, going into March in a few weeks.

If he sticks around in seasons to come, as well as continuing to rise with each season, don’t be surprised if two Buckner jerseys end up in Littlejohn’s rafters in a decade from now.