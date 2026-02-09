Clemson Basketball Uses Bench, Close-Knit Chemistry to Dominate Out West

Clemson men’s basketball is coming off of a flawless trip to California last week, but head coach Brad Brownell said that it’s from the program’s personnel.

Brownell spoke to the media for the first time since returning to the Upstate on the ACC coaches teleconference on Monday, saying that multiple factors help lead the Tigers to victories over both Stanford and Cal on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.

For one, on the court, was his bench. That unit scored 78 points across two games and saw multiple double-digit performances from Ace Buckner. Forwards Nick Davidson and Chase Thompson also scored 10 points or more in the win over Stanford.

“I think our bench has played reality well, especially on the West Coast trip,” he said. “Those guys have just gotten more and more comfortable, confident and their productivity has been terrific.”

Being on the road, chemistry also plays a factor, and the closeness that the Tigers have has allowed them to be threatening on the road. Clemson’s 14-straight road winning streak is second in the conference’s history, and the longest active streak in college basketball.

Brownell had to bring in six transfers and four freshmen to mold this new-look team as well, making it even more impressive. However, he gives his staff the credit for uniting the group.

“Your staff have to do a great job, right, in asking all the right questions of everybody you talk to, when you’re trying to find out about your players,” he said, “and then you, as the head coach, have to make good decisions in terms of who it is you deide to bring into your basketball family.”

The Clemson head coach also said that the blend of the Tigers’ personalities have allowed for road trips to be more fun, lightening the pressure of upcoming games.

“This tea has probably been as good as any I’ve ever coached in terms of being seflfess and really just buying into the coaching and trying to just win,” Brownell said. “I think our guys really get along well with one another.”

The players being bought in has Clemson with only one loss since mid-December, being tied for first place in the ACC after beginning 10-1 in the conference. That record is at risk, though, especially this week.

A matchup with Virginia Tech awaits on Wednesday at home, being a trap game due to how teams play the game afer returning home from this trip. Then, a visit to Durham, North Carolina, to face the Duke Blue Devils, the team Clemson’s tied with at the top of the standings.

Currently, the players are looking to get back some sleep to turn back the body clock, but Brownell and the group are actively “trying to figure it out.”

“Certainly, the concern for me was more coming back that it was going out,” he said.

Tipoff between the Tigers and Hokies is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.