It’s never too early to start speculating for next season, and following Clemson basketball’s departure in the NCAA Tournament, the offseason begins on Saturday.

The Tigers fell to Iowa 67-61 in Tampa, Florida, on Friday night, finishing the 2025-26 campaign with a 24-11 record and a 12-6 finish to ACC play. With a new-look team that added six transfers and four freshmen, head coach Brad Brownell perhaps finished with his best performance as head coach, getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season.

However, with every end to the season bringing changes to the roster, here are the players that the Tigers will not have for next season. Whether it’s from being out of eligibility or the transfer portal, Clemson Tigers on SI will continue updating the page on others leaving the program in the 2026 offseason.

RJ Godfrey, Forward

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) participates in a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats: 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 61.1% field goal percentage

Reason: Out of eligibility

Godfrey was Clemson’s boomerang transfer this season, coming back from Georgia after spending his first two seasons with the Tigers. He led the team in points this season, taking a jump in point production after being a reserve piece as an underclassman. Now, Godfrey is out of eligibility, meaning that he will look to pursue a professional career in the sport going into the summer.

Dillon Hunter, Guard

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) controls the ball during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats: 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 41.1% field goal percentage

Reason: Out of eligibility

Hunter was a rare case in the world of college athletics, deciding to stay with the same team for all four seasons of his collegiate career. He was the team’s main facilitator over the 2025-26 campaign, being the leader with Godfrey of this team as it continued to mold together. While he didn’t finish the way that he wanted, the Atlanta native will look to move to a professional career while also saying that he will “be a proud alumni” when the Tigers play in seasons to come.

Nick Davidson, Forward

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward/center Nick Davidson (11) drives to the basket in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats: 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 51.1% field goal percentage, 34.5% three-point percentage

Reason: Out of eligibility

Davidson was Clemson’s top transfer from this past cycle, coming from Nevada after seeing All-Mountain West honors in seasons past. He was the Tigers’ critical piece coming off the bench throughout the season, playing in every game for the Tigers over the 2025-26 season. He had memorable performances throughout conference play, like against Boston College (25 points) and North Carolina (17) in the ACC Tournament, but now, he will look to play professionally.

Jestin Porter, Guard

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) looks on in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Stats: 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 37.3% field goal percentage

Reason: Out of eligibility

Porter led the team in steals this season, being a critical disruptor in opposing backcourts and finding that rhythm at the beginning of conference play. He was Clemson’s only player to also only score 20 points on multiple occasions this season. A smaller guard that brings tremendous speed, he will look to professional opportunities on the hardwood going forward.

Efrem “Butta” Johnson, Guard

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Butta Johnson (4) moves the ball while defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats: 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 38.5% field goal percentage, 35.5% from three

Reason: Out of eligibility

Johnson was Clemson’s on-ball defender on opposing guards, bringing a taller frame while being able to hit key shots from three on the other side of the court. In the month of March, he would score at least eight points in every game and scored 11 in the loss to Iowa, being a microwave from three on Friday. Similar to Davidson and Porter, Johnson is one-and-done in a Clemson uniform, but it’s an experience he will never forget.

Jake Wahlin, Forward

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Jake Wahlin (10) participates in a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats: 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 40.4% field goal percentage

Reason: Transfer Portal

Wahlin brought elite size as a wing in 2025-26, starting in 29 of 35 games for the Tigers. He finishes his time at Clemson with only one season under his belt, being a consistent player for Brownell. Down the stretch of the year, he didn't score more than three points during the postseason. He will look to get more opportunities elsewhere in 2026-27.